A Professor and an Italian researcher join forces to warn the world of the Empty Sea
The Empty Sea is a book about the change that is sweeping the seas, and the rest of the world is busy consuming it!LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ugo Bardi, a physical chemistry professor, and Ilaria Perissi, an Italian researcher, are the co-authors of the book, “The Empty Sea.” Ilaria Perissi has a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the University of Florence (2009). Her work at the University of Florence includes research on biophysical economics and climate change mitigation. Dr. Perissi has written several publications about using systems dynamics models in the study of resource utilization, notably in fishing. In 2021 she has been awarded Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions, among Europe's most competitive and prestigious research and innovation fellowships. This book highlights the result of consuming marine food, which is eventually leading to the extinction of sea creatures. While this may sound too far-fetched, as the world is 70% water, the reality is carefully explained in this art. The book consists of engaging content, with information carefully thought through and put together. Each claim is backed up by researches and surveys.
The Sea is the greatest blessing on earth as each living being’s survival depends on it. Moreover, the entire world’s survival depends on it. Unfortunately, it is the most exploited as well.
Some brief lines from the intro:
“Where have the fish gone? Apart from a few small fish near the beach, there seem to be no swimming creatures in the sea except the human ones…you must conclude that there is something strange going on. What happened to the sea?”
This book, “The Empty Sea,” consists of what the sea is all about, including the deep marine life, and discoveries. It expounds on the natural beauty of the sea, what it is meant for and what is happening to it as a result of our eating habits. The sea is changing, and the world is busy feeding on it!
