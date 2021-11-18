An 18 year old poet releases her first book inspired by Virgil, Alighieri, Shakespeare, and Poe
Judy Abualhassan is a poet, and writer with a skill that takes you back in time, and moves your heart in ways it never hasLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judy Abualhassan is a poet, and writer with a skill that takes you back in time, and moves your heart in ways it never has. Judy Abualhassan's Hymn of the Dandelion includes many stories written, experienced, and felt by her. Many of her stories depict sorrow, anguish, and suffering; yet, there are some that spread hope and delight. She feels this book will be useful to the readers because it's mostly an assemblage of personal experiences, observations, and recollections.
An abstract from her book, “Hymn of the Dandelion”:
“O what sweet breaths does her wind possess;
She greets the one ‘neath the sheath, whilst light it process.
And what mead hast she betrothed to her Wisteria that tried to flee—
Shalt not dare she silence the rivers when they depart at shiver.”
About the Author
Judy Abualhassan has lived in the artists' realm for an extended period of time. In the beginning, she discovered her creative goals when she saw the paper and pencil in her hand. She began drawing and drawing till she felt the time was right to grow her artistic proficiency. The beauty of Virgil, Alighieri, Shakespeare, and Poe made her choose this field of literature, and thus she began to write. At the age of 10, she responded to her need for drive-by committing to short tales and incomplete novels, but when she was twelve, her first poetry stanzas captured her completely. In order to satisfy her basic satiation, she valued the strength she witnessed while she repaired the letters. Additionally, it murmured Oscar, William, and Keats' spirits.
In the words of the author, "The Hymn of the Dandelion" is a story about tragedy, romance, greed, and punishment abounding. This book will stand tall in its moral principles because it honors the names of those who paved the way before it. The Hymn of the Dandelion speaks to tales of the tears shed, the sleep taken, and the contentment experienced by Judy, and to readers, it will conform to its ways.
