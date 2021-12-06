Avis Bulbulyan, CEO and Founder of SIVA, Chosen One of L.A.’s Business Innovator for 2021

“We're honored to include Avis Bulbulyan, CEO and Founder of SIVA into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avis Bulbulyan, CEO and Founder of SIVA, has been chosen by the "Best of Los Angeles Award" community as one of L.A.'s Business Innovators, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the "Best of Los Angeles Award" community.

"As a premier entrepreneur and consultant in the cannabis industry, Avis Bulbulyan has earned a place on L.A. Business Innovator list," said DeRose.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Avis Bulbulyan, CEO of SIVA, into our L.A. Business Innovator list."

Avis Bulbulyan is the Chief Executive Officer of SIVA Enterprises, a full-service cannabis business development and solutions firm that provides full-service consulting, state license application support, venture opportunities, product and brand development, and licensing to entrepreneurs across the United States. Avis is exceptionally passionate and committed to the growing success of SIVA. Bulbulyan claims that the three things that excite him most about the cannabis industry are: that the future holds many unknowns; when the future isn't defined, it can be written, the opportunity to truly leave behind a mark on the world, and the opportunity to be a part of something meaningful and revolutionary.

Avis is serving his 3rd year as a member of CA state's Cannabis Advisory Committee under the Bureau of Cannabis Control, advising the three state agencies on the development of CA's regulations. He previously served as the President of the Los Angeles Cannabis Task Force and the Education Chair for Cannabis Legal Accounting Law.

Avis oversees the corporate direction, business development, and strategy at SIVA Enterprises, facilitating company activity in consulting, alliances and channels, marketing, investments, and operations. Avis leads a high-caliber team that collectively provides clients with the highest support from idea and concept through execution.

Avis stated, "The biggest differentiator for SIVA is our experience across most of the markets across the U.S. and the access we have to different opportunities across the full supply chain vertically in those markets. With that, we decided to take a step back and provide those opportunities to those that don't have them. A lot of our focus coming out of the shutdown is going to be helping those struggling companies by stepping in, turning them around, and connecting them to our national network where their individual success would lead to collective success. We're really excited about this next phase in our evolution." With Avis's expertise, it's evident why SIVA's clients are some of the most well-known, respected, and highest-grossing companies in the cannabis industry. As one of the industry's leading cannabis business authorities, Avis is a highly sought-after speaker and a valued expert resource for many national news sources and publications.