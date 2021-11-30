Annuity.com Endorses Heather Schreiber's Social Security Advisor Newsletter
Heather Schreiber's Advisor Newsletter provides a platform for up-to-date Social Security Information. Intelligent, concise, and accurate!ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Finally, a source that provides Advisors with helpful information in an easy-to-understand format, brilliant! Thanks, Heather." Bill Broich
Heather Schreiber's Social Security Advisor is the go-to "all things Social Security" monthly newsletter and reference tool for financial professionals. As the primary source of income for most retirees today, being knowledgeable on the latest strategies and insights is a critical aspect of income planning for retirement.
Heather has been quoted as a national expert in numerous magazines, such as USA Today, Forbes, The Street, Retirement Daily, and Investor's Business Daily. Her newsletter provides immediate and up-to-date information to advisors on Social Security. Social Security is an integral part of retirement income for most Americans, especially now that pensions are practically non-existent. It is important to explore opportunities to enhance retirement income for our clients.
Heather Schreiber, RICP ®, brings more than 25 years of experience in the financial industry. She is recognized for her ability to customize potential solutions and turn complex Social Security topics into easy-to-understand terms.
Monthly topics include:
The impact and considerations of recent legislation on Social Security benefits
Essential rules and common areas of confusion
An advisor mailbag of Social Security case study questions
Guest expert contributions on key topics related to Social Security benefits
And more!
Heather Schreiber
HLS Retirement Consulting
+1 678-888-5110
email us here