Reed Construction Joins Project H.O.O.D. at 10th Annual Tent-A-Thon Fundraiser

Reed Construction Team Joins Project H.O.O.D.'s Pastor Brooks at the 10th Annual Tent-A-THon to End Gun Violence
This is a unique way to help support a cause that is near & dear to everyone in Chicago- helping to put an end to the senseless gun violence which has destroyed so many lives & torn apart families.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reed Construction and the Reed Construction Foundation have been long time supporters of Project H.O.O.D., which was founded by Executive Director Pastor Corey B. Brooks.
In 2011, Pastor Brooks spent 94 days on the roof of a dilapidated motel that embodied the neglect, crime, and violence of Chicago’s Woodlawn community. While on the rooftop, he conceived Project H.O.O.D. with the mission of stopping senseless violence and raising the community out of poverty. He raised enough money to buy and demolish the motel and to date, Project H.O.O.D. has served tens of thousands of people.
Flash forward 10 years. In that time, Project H.O.O.D. has established a proven track record of stopping violence before it starts, with the support of corporate partners like Reed Construction, and collaborating with charitable organizations such as Reed Construction Foundation. As dedicated partners, Reed helps provide job training and certification, entrepreneurial resources, and other programs to change the economic status of at-risk youth and individuals.
A new facility to house all Project H.O.O.D.’s expanding programs would increase impact and help reach the neediest. This year, on the 10th anniversary of that first “Tent-A-Thon” in 2011, Pastor Brooks has invited a host of CEOs, leaders, community stakeholders, and celebrities to join Pastor Brooks as they commit to spending at least one night on the roof. The outdoor campout has been constructed on top of a replica of Project H.O.O.D.’s new community center, the Leadership and Economic Opportunity Center, at 6615 S. King Drive, Chicago, IL 60637.
Reed Construction’s own William T. Birck, CEO, and Patrick Green, Business Development Manager, will be lending support, joining Pastor Brook and his team early today, and staying through the night in a tent set up on the rooftop.
“This is a unique way to help support a cause that is near and dear to everyone in Chicago- helping to put an end to the senseless gun violence which has destroyed so many lives and torn apart families,” notes CEO Birck. “I have personally invited many CEO partners to help lend their support to this cause and join Pastor Brooks and myself on the rooftop!”
Mr. Birck’s rooftop stay and highlights of other guests and supporters can be followed via Project H.O.O.D.’s live stream and on NBC Chicago TV and Facebook.
About Reed Construction
Originally founded in 1893, Reed Construction is a fifth-generation family-owned general construction and design-build firm with over 128 years of industry experience and leadership. Since inception, we have evolved drastically, leveraging the latest technology and industry innovations to push the envelope for what is possible for our clients. Today, our core capabilities are reflected in our diverse portfolio, which includes corporate interiors, building expansions, healthcare facilities, cannabis cultivation, and retail interiors. Over the past decade alone, we have provided an array of construction services on over 5,000 projects and more than 10 million square feet of corporate interiors work.
Did you know that over 80% of our work comes from repeat business? Our core clients have come to appreciate and expect that with Reed as their partner, construction projects can be an enjoyable, and fun experience. We refer to this as “Funstruction,” and it is key to how WE do business.
At Reed, we promote and drive a client-centric approach. Our team continuously works to keep our clients at the heart of everything through proactive communication and providing an efficient, contemporary roadmap to build and manage projects. Where other companies report on issues and wait to see what you choose to do, we come prepared with recommendations and real-time options that keep projects on track and YOU in control.
About Reed Construction Foundation
The Reed Construction Foundation’s mission is to build a stronger community through enriched access to education and quality healthcare. Since our inception in 2014, the Foundation has donated over $1.4 million to organizations that are near and dear to the hearts of our employees, clients, trade partners, and community, including: Project H.O.O.D., Bernie’s Book Bank, Habitat for Humanity, Habitat’s Women Build, My Block My Hood My City, Soul City Church, Archer Heights Chicago Food Depository, After School Matters, White Sox Charities, Northwestern Medicine Memorial Foundation, City of Hope, Silver Cross Foundation, Asian Human Services, Rush University Medical Center, YWCA and the American Cancer Society.
