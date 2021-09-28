Reed Construction Welcomes Gabriela Lopez as Human Resources Manager
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reed Construction is pleased to announce Gabriela Lopez has joined the organization as Human Resources Manager. Gabriela has over nine years of human resources expertise in multiple industries. Her responsibilities will include proactively identifying and addressing challenges, maintaining payroll data, managing recruitment processes, enhancing the employee experience, coordination of internal events and outings, regulatory compliance, training and development, employee retention, and onboarding.
— Gabriela Lopez
“I am thrilled to be joining the Reed team. They have an amazing culture coupled with a great reputation within the AEC industry,” shares Ms. Lopez, “and their generous heart is evidenced by their commitment to help disadvantaged communities through the Reed Foundation. I am excited to help advance the Human Resources Department and further expand my skills. I appreciate the warm welcome that I’ve received and look forward to developing many positive employee relationships while helping support Reed’s remarkable growth.”
After receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and Human Resource Management from Governors State University, Gabriela started her career as Human Resources & Payroll Manager for Providence Health & Services, where she was responsible for recruitment, performance and wage reviews, coordination of fringe benefits, and maintaining an employee relations program. Prior to joining Reed Construction, she was the Human Resources Manager at Global Gear & Machining, where she implemented a Safety Committee responsible for compliance with OSHA regulations, reducing risk for all team members.
About Reed Construction
Reed Construction is a fifth-generation, family-owned full-service construction firm with over 128 years of experience in general contracting and design-build. As an industry leader, Reed is well-known for an unmatched level of reliability, attention to detail, and customer service. Since our inception, we have remained committed to our original core values, which are best exemplified by our steadfast dedication to quality workmanship, professional management, and ethical conduct.
