Former AG Intern Sabah Sial is Rhodes Scholar

SALT LAKE CITY — Congratulations to Sabah Sial, a former intern at the Utah Attorney General’s office, who has been selected for the Rhodes Scholars program. She is one of a record 22 American women who will be studying at the University of Oxford in the UK. 32 students were named from across the globe. She was selected from 2,300 U.S. applicants for this opportunity, which provides tuition and living expenses for two years.

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes recommended Sabah for the scholarship, describing her as “one of the brightest stars we have had come through our office.”

Sabah is a finance major at the University of Utah and plans to study “the intersection of finance, criminology, and criminal justice,” according to a report from the University of Utah.

Read More:

The University of Utah News

The Hill

###

Related