GoGo Quinoa Goes Plastic Neutral to Combat Plastic Epidemic
Our mission has always been to offer our customers the highest quality product experience while creating a deep impact on society. Today we continue that mission by striving for a cleaner environment.”LAVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoGo Quinoa, whose mission is to contribute to a healthier world by making natural, nutritious, and eco-responsible food products, is launching a new breakfast cereal line certified Plastic Neutral. GoGo Quinoa is joining rePurpose Global's mission by contributing to funding the recovery of nature-bound plastic waste. This commitment from GoGo Quinoa is part of a wider plastic waste action strategy that includes the recent transition of their cookie packaging from plastic overwrap to a home compostable material, and the replacement of all pasta plastic bags with recyclable cardboard boxes.
— Clara Cohen, Co-founder of GoGo Quinoa
In 2020, rePurpose Global recovered over 1.9 million pounds of plastic waste through 11 impact projects running across 3 continents. “GoGo’s employees voted to support a waste management project in Bogotá, Colombia,” said Clara Cohen, Co-founder of GoGo Quinoa. This impact project will collect the equivalent weight of the plastic derived from their cereals line operation, to process hard-to-recycle waste streams, that would have otherwise too low value to be reclaimed from the environment, such as chocolate wrappers, chips packets, and similar flexible packaging items.
“We have seen the devastating amount of waste generated every day by the food industry, so to us, the urgency of this crisis was impossible to ignore, and we decided to step up by taking immediate action. In Canada alone, over 3.3 million tonnes of plastic end up in landfills each year and only about 9% of it gets recycled. There are no perfect solutions at the moment, but by making these commitments today, we are hoping to create meaningful actions, contributing to resolving a time-sensitive situation for our planet. That is why the Plastic Neutral certification seemed to us to be the ideal solution to have an immediate impact to reduce the plastic pollution,” said Clara Cohen.
GoGo Quinoa’s commitment to society can be traced back to being the first company to apply fair trade practices for quinoa in Canada. “Our mission has always been to offer our customers the highest quality product experience while creating a deep impact on society. And today we continue that mission by striving for a cleaner environment,” said Clara Cohen.
“Environmental protection is part of GoGo Quinoa values. It’s so refreshing to see them push the boundaries on tackling the plastic waste problem. Forward-thinking brands like GoGo Quinoa are the need of the hour. We hope this pioneering move pushes more brands to take responsibility for their own plastic waste.” said Aditya Siroya, Co-founder and Chief Impact Officer of rePurpose Global, the world’s first Plastic Credit Platform.
About GoGo Quinoa
GoGo Quinoa (Cie 2 Ameriks) processes and imports more than 60 plant-based and allergen-free organic products made from quinoa, oats, amaranth, and other super grains and legumes. The company occupies a 45,000 square foot factory in Laval, is certified SQF and organic (Ecocert Canada), and recently joined rePurpose Global, a Plastic Credit Platform empowering brands with their goals to reduce their plastic footprint. For further information, visit gogoquinoa.com.
About rePurpose Global
rePurpose Global is the World's First Plastic Credit Platform dedicated to making environmental action accessible for purposeful companies worldwide. Their one-stop solution empowers anybody to go Plastic Neutral by financing plastic waste management and mitigation projects worldwide.
Since its inception, rePurpose Global has created environmental impact for people across 26 countries and 170+ purposeful brands, ranging from up-and-coming SMEs to global Fortune 500s. In doing so, the coalition is positively impacting and touching the lives of 9,500+ marginalized waste workers and community members worldwide.
Check out this 4-minute introduction video or visit our website to explore our platform and join the movement: business.repurpose.global
Sandra Boily
GoGo Quinoa
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn