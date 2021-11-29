2021-11-29 16:10:45.247 $1.8 Million Lotto Ticket Sold in Eureka

2021-11-29 16:10:45.247

A Missouri Lottery player in Eureka started Thanksgiving as a $1.8 million Lotto winner after matching all six numbers drawn in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Phillips 66, 301 W. 5th St., with the lucky number combination of 13, 17, 18, 21, 39 and 42.

“If you bought a Missouri Lotto ticket at this Phillips 66 location for the Nov. 24 drawing, please check it carefully,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “You can scan it on our mobile app or at Check-A-Ticket machines at retail to see if it’s a winner.”

Reardon also encouraged the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize. All claims for prizes of more than $600 can be made – by appointment only – at any Missouri Lottery office.

Draw Games winners have exactly 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winner has until May 23. The ticket holder may choose between two claiming options: receiving the prize in one lump-sum payment, which is approximately half of the advertised jackpot; or receiving the full amount in 25 annual payments.