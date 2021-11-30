Submit Release
Conduct Board Announces December Hearing

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has announced a disciplinary hearing for next week.

The hearing on Dec. 6 begins at 10 a.m. and takes place before a three-member panel of the board. It is open to the public.

Hearings may be continued for good cause at any time. Contact the board at 614.387.9370 to confirm a hearing will proceed as scheduled. Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number below.

December 6 In re Reinstatement of Robert Lawrence Johnson, Petitioner; Lorain and Trumbull County Bar Associations, Relators Case No. 2013-062 Petitioner’s counsel: John B. Juhasz, Jr., Youngstown Hearing location: Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus.

