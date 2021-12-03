Ed Kushins, CEO at Vacation Property Partners, Chosen One of L.A.’s Business Innovator for 2021

“We're honored to include Ed Kushins, CEO at Vacation Property Partners into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ed Kushins, CEO at Vacation Property Partners, has been chosen by the "Best of Los Angeles Award" community as one of L.A.'s Business Innovators, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the "Best of Los Angeles Award" community.

"As a premier entrepreneur, Ed Kushins has earned a place on L.A. Business Innovator list," said DeRose.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Ed Kushins, CEO at Vacation Property Partners, into our L.A. Business Innovator list."

Ed Kushins was a U.S. Navy Submarine Officer and successful entrepreneur, including Founder and former CEO of HomeExchange.com, the pioneering company of the sharing economy. Ed Kushins' first travel experience as a Submarine Officer in the Navy, as marketing director for an airline, and entrepreneur of numerous start-up companies led him to where he is today; enthusiastic Founder and CEO at Vacation Property Partners.

Soon after selling Home Exchange in 2017, Ed saw the opportunity for blending owning and sharing to allow millions of families to realize their dream of owning a vacation home, which became the vision for Vacation Property Partners. He's looking forward to creating another community based on trust and an easy-to-use website that changes people's lives for the better.

Ed is an active member of Rotary International and a longtime supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project. When he's not roaming the globe with his wife, Terry, he remains active by hiking, swimming, and golfing. They live in Hermosa Beach, California.

Ed describes himself as an eternal optimist whose life has proven that visualization works. He feels that his company gives travelers a more authentic, personal feel for the places they visit and credits his great worldwide staff for the club's continuing success.

https://www.vacationpropertypartners.com/