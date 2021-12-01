Fintel Forms Partnership with Capital IQ to Gain Institutional-Grade Accounting Data
Fintel licensing accounting data from Capital IQ for 75,000 companies listed worldwideNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a leading global provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, today announced a partnership with Capital IQ to increase the value of a subscription by providing financial analysis and metrics in addition to the ownership, insider, and short sale data it currently provides.
The power of this partnership enables Fintel customers to leverage Capital IQ’s institutional-grade accounting data, including balance sheet, cash flow, and income statement for over 75,000 companies listed worldwide on every major stock exchange including US, Canada, UK, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Brazil and more. This new data puts the power of the Fintel platform in the hands of users who can extract valuable information to make educated financial decisions.
“Our partnership with Capital IQ enables Fintel to set a market standard to help data-driven investors make better financial decisions,” said Wilton Risenhoover, founder of Fintel.io. “This data powers our new advanced stock screener, the Fintel Workbench, which allows users to build complex filters using a sophisticated SQL-like query language.”
Data found in the balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow statement is used to calculate important financial ratios that provide insight into the company’s financial performance and potential issues that may need to be addressed. The balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow statement each offer unique details with information that is all interconnected. Together the three statements give a comprehensive portrayal of the company’s operating activities.
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 9500 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings (including SEC, LSE, ASX, and SGX). Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for retail investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co.
