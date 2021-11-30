Shaftsbury Barracks / Grand Larceny
CASE#: 21B303340
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss
STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 11/30/2021 at approximately 0852 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 153, West Rupert, Vermont
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Reba M. Wiggin
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rupert, Vermont
VICTIM: Ronald S. Dwyer
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarksburg, Massachusetts
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks conducted follow-up investigation concerning a potential larceny violation. Through investigation, probable cause was developed to determine that the defendant, Wiggin, had been receiving money from the constructive possession of another individual in relation to a previous criminal case. The value received by Wiggin exceeded $900 or more. Based on the information gathered, Wiggin was issue a criminal citation to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court on December 27th, 2021, at 8:15 A.M.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/2021 - 8:15 A.M.
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
