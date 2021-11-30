Submit Release
News Search

There were 687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,292 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B303340

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss                            

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 11/30/2021 at approximately 0852 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 153, West Rupert, Vermont

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Reba M. Wiggin                                               

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rupert, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Ronald S. Dwyer

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarksburg, Massachusetts              

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks conducted follow-up investigation concerning a potential larceny violation. Through investigation, probable cause was developed to determine that the defendant, Wiggin, had been receiving money from the constructive possession of another individual in relation to a previous criminal case. The value received by Wiggin exceeded $900 or more. Based on the information gathered, Wiggin was issue a criminal citation to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court on December 27th, 2021, at 8:15 A.M.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/2021 - 8:15 A.M.           

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ryan Criss

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Road

802-442-5421

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / Grand Larceny

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.