Shaftsbury Barracks / Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B303340

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 11/30/2021 at approximately 0852 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 153, West Rupert, Vermont

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Reba M. Wiggin

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rupert, Vermont

VICTIM: Ronald S. Dwyer

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarksburg, Massachusetts

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks conducted follow-up investigation concerning a potential larceny violation. Through investigation, probable cause was developed to determine that the defendant, Wiggin, had been receiving money from the constructive possession of another individual in relation to a previous criminal case. The value received by Wiggin exceeded $900 or more. Based on the information gathered, Wiggin was issue a criminal citation to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court on December 27th, 2021, at 8:15 A.M.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/2021 - 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ryan Criss

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Road

802-442-5421