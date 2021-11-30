HART Design & Manufacturing, Green Bay, WI, Partners With MilkyLAB, To Expand Cheese Processing & Packaging Capabilities

HART Design & Manufacturing Partners with MilkyLAB

Major cheese processing and packaging equipment manufacturer partners with Modena, Italy based company to provide customers a complete line of solutions.

MilkyLAB is family-owned & we have the same values. We can now round out our complete product line & offer our customers a one-vendor approach for all their cheese processing & packaging projects.” — Timm Schaetz, CEO, HART

GREEN BAY, WI, US, November 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- HART Design & Manufacturing is proud to announce a new strategic alliance and partnership with MilkyLAB. Known for providing their partners with extensive knowledge of how to produce traditional Italian mozzarella cheese, MilkyLAB guarantees the best assistance and ultimate professionalism when it comes to choosing the right technologies for different manufacturing partners such as HART.“We are very excited to partner with such a great, innovative company. MilkyLAB is family-owned like HART, and we share the same family-oriented values. With this partnership, we can round out our complete product line offering, and further offer our customers a one-vendor approach for all their cheese processing and packaging projects. Furthermore, MilkyLAB gains a 46-year gold-standard company in the cheese industry to act as their sales partner in North America.” Timm Schaetz, CEO, HARTFrom cheese vats, molding machines, and stretchers to robust production lines for spherical mozzarella, string cheese, pizza cheese, and many more, these new offerings from MilkyLAB are only available exclusively through HART in North America.“HART is very excited to partner with MilkyLAB. This partnership will significantly increase our offerings to our customers as well as expand and complement the existing HART Lines. We have noticed a demand for these lines of equipment, but with little North American representation or service. HART is proud to fill this void.” Todd Delebreau, Vice President of Sales, HARTAbout HART Design & Manufacturing and MilkyLAB: HART Design & Manufacturing has been crafting superior quality cheese processing and packaging equipment since 1975. The company was formed by two food-packaging engineers, Gilbert Hannon and Gerald Schaetz. Through their vision, we have become a global leader in the design and construction of standard, specialty and proprietary stainless steel equipment for use in the food and dairy industry. For more information, visit HARTDesign.com MilkyLAB has been a leader in designing and producing machines and automatic systems to produce “Pasta Filata Cheese” such as mozzarella, pizza cheese, analogue mozzarella, string cheese, spread and processed cheese and ricotta since 1980. To view the full line of MilkyLAB equipment available through HART, visit https://hartdesign.com/milkylab/

