Labb.com makes drug testing easier again.

Our technology replaces the human component with mini-automations that work 24/hours a day, seven days a week and almost never make a mistake.”PORTSMOUTH, VA, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 1, 2021, Labb is scheduled to release its next “industry-first” technology called Tox Manager. Tox Manager is a simple mobile app that uses technology to monitor and manage laboratory test results in real-time. “Tox Manager will save each of our franchise locations the most valuable commodity of all, time, and immediately streamline our lab reporting efficiencies each and every month,” said Dave Claflin, the president of the national franchise group, Fastest Labs. “We partnered with Labb because they develop technology that addresses the challenges we face when dealing with laboratories, medical review officers, and our customers”. Labb has an open-door policy when it comes to customer feedback of their software. “We encourage clients to tell us what’s wrong and we listen, ” says president and founder James Ramsey. “Some of the most productive calls I take are when someone can explain a friction point in their workflow”.
The Labb family of SAAS applications are designed to provide access to simple to use, time-saving technology for any company conducting a drug-testing program. “Drug testing is full of repetitive, time-consuming tasks that make the process error-prone and hard to manage,” says Ramsey. “Our technology replaces the human component with mini-automations that work 24/hours a day, seven days a week and almost never make a mistake.” According to Labb’s website, the Tox Manager and its other SAAS applications are not just for companies like Fastest Labs, they are designed to work for any organization interested in drug testing. “If you are drug testing, we have a solution that will improve your program,” says Ramsey. “Our applications are ideal for any organization regardless of size.”
When asked about the types of companies that use Labb products, Brian Emery the VP of sales was quick to point out the wide range of organizations using Labb Station applications. “We work with employment agencies, treatment centers, testing sites, laboratories, probation & parole organizations as well as directly with US companies like food processors, manufacturers, construction sites, and amusement parks,” said Emery. “If your company conducts testing, most likely, we can help.” According to Emery, the ability to work with virtually any company is a result of Labbs patented 3D printed testing station combined with low-cost off-the-shelf hardware and highly flexible mobile SAAS applications.
