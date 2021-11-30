Registration is now open for Defence Logistics Central & Eastern Europe 2022

SMi Group reports: The 7th Annual Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference is set to return in March 2022

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is delighted to announce the 7th Annual Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference, taking place on the 1st and 2nd March 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. The 2022 Conference will focus on optimising logistics support as a force enabler for the central and eastern European region.

Chair for the conference is industry expert Brigadier General (Ret'd) Gyula Keszthelyi, President, Hungarian Military Logistic Association.

As the only logistics conference specifically dedicated to Eastern Europe, we are focused on bringing senior supply chain leaders from the region and beyond together to discuss current and future priorities and developments.

Interested parties can register for the conference at www.defence-logisticscee.com/PR1EIN and take advantage of the early bird offer to save £200 which expires 17th December 2021.

The conference will also bring a cutting-edge panel discussion on “Developing The Future Logistics Capability For The Central And Eastern European Region” led by:

•Brigadier General (Ret'd) Gyula Keszthelyi, President, Hungarian Military Logistic Association

•Major General Andreas Pernsteiner, Commanding Officer, Logistics Directorate, Austrian Armed Forces

•Brigadier General Robert Wilhelm, Deputy Commander, Bundeswehr Logistics Command, German Armed Forces

•Colonel Jaroslav Jiru, Director of Logistic Agency, Czech Armed Forces

By attending the conference attendees will have the opportunity to:

•Keynote briefings from senior officers from Central and Eastern Europe

•A unique focus on defence logistics technology and joint force interoperability

•High level panel discussions featuring supply chain and procurement managers from the military as well as industry

•Military logistics equipment exhibition showcasing the latest technology

•Informal networking time factored in so you can gather insight from peers and colleagues also shaping and influencing regional logistic systems today

Building on the success of previous years, SMi’s 7th Annual Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference will bring together over 120 attendees each year, this focused meeting is a must for all wishing to stay up to date on defence logistics in the Central and Eastern European region.

View the agenda and speaker line – up at www.defence-logisticscee.com/PR1EIN

For sponsorship enquiries contact Sadia Malick, Director on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or e-mail smalick@smi-online.co.uk

For media enquiries or a press pass contact Marketing, Nisha Poyser - Reid on (0) 20 7827 6020

or email npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk

Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference

1 – 2 March 2022

Budapest, Hungary

#DEFLOG

www.defence-logisticscee.com/PR1EIN

--- ENDS ---

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk