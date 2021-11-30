Mediterranean-Style Villa Near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

Mediterranean-style villa Open-plan interior Exquisite indoor pool Located in private and accessible Newtown Square Lush outdoor entertaining area

Casa Pacifica will auction this month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Lavinia Smerconish of Compass.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in private and accessible Newtown Square, Casa Pacifica will auction this month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Lavinia Smerconish of Compass. Currently listed for $3.999 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder regardless of the price. Bidding is scheduled to be held on December 9–14 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“From the lush outdoor entertaining area to the exquisite indoor pool, Casa Pacifica is truly a spectacular estate. I am looking forward to working with Concierge Auctions again to put on a competitive auction for our client,” stated listing agent, Lavinia Smerconish.

Casa Pacifica is a luxurious estate on almost 4.5 acres. The manicured property is set back off the road, up a circular drive, offering a lush private oasis for everyday living and entertaining. The open-plan interior overflows with stone, wood, rustic painted tile, and Terra Cotta finishes evoking the elegance of the Mediterranean. Perfect for entertaining, the expansive formal dining room can seat up to 20. The 13'x48' indoor pool is completed with an atrium ceiling, columns, and oversized French doors that swing open to the terrace. Settle into an effortless country lifestyle, knowing that all the bustle of Philadelphia is just around the corner.

Known for its abundance of green space and deep roots in American history, Newtown Square is a relaxed enclave of stately homes west of Philadelphia. The estate is only 5 miles from Ridley Creek State Park, with over 2,000 acres for biking, fishing, or meandering. Aronimink Golf Club is only 3 miles away. This Platinum Club has played host to multiple PGA Championships and was named one of the top 100 country clubs globally. Historic Downtown Newtown Square is minutes from the front door, offering designer stores, boutiques, fine dining, and some of the oldest buildings in Pennsylvania. Old barns and 18th and 19th-century structures dot the countryside. Commuting to Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station is convenient, with proximity to a handful of SEPTA stations that leads directly into the city for the 40-minute trip.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

