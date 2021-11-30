Submit Release
Southbound I-675 ramp to southbound I-75 detoured for traffic shift in Saginaw County Nov. 30

Contact: Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Saginaw

HIGHWAYS: Southbound I-75 Southbound I-675

ESTIMATED DATE:             Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 7 a.m.

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 3 p.m.

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will shift southbound I-75 traffic into its final configuration between the south junction of I-675 and Hess Road.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:   This work will require closing the southbound I-675 ramp to southbound I-75 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Southbound I-675 will be detoured via northbound I-75 and M-81 to access southbound I-75. Southbound I-75 will also be reduced to one lane to accommodate work.

This work is weather dependent and will be moved to either Dec. 1 or 2 if weather conditions warrant.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will allow crews to safely shift southbound I-75 traffic to its final configuration and complete final pavement markings.

