"The Man with the Solution: From Addiction to Recovery to Power" offers an empathetic approach for those in need

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AN INSPIRING ACCOUNT OF HEALING, "THE MAN WITH THE SOLUTION: FROM ADDICTION TO RECOVERY TO POWER," IS AN EMPATHETIC APPROACH FOR THOSE IN NEED

Providing hope and inspiration, doctoral candidate Henry D. Muhammad’s new book has the potential to help millions find their way through recovery and into fulfilling lives.

Henry D. Muhammad shares his personal journey and vulnerable introspection of the inner workings of the mind and the reality of his journey from poverty, drug addiction, mental illness, imprisonment and homelessness to a successful self-made expert and professional entrepreneur in the field of mental/behavioral healthcare and addictions services. Through his story, Muhammad provides a framework for others to build a foundation for success and happiness. The book is a testament that treatment – when empathic, genuine, spiritual, eclectic, and culturally sensitive – works. Recovery is not only possible but limitless.

"The Man with the Solution" isn’t just a firsthand account of building a new life, it’s also backed by the author’s extensive education in addiction treatment. Muhammad has over 30 years of experience in the field of addiction and mental health services. He is an Advocate Leader for the National Council of Alcohol and Drug Dependence for the State of New Jersey, a Licensed Clinical Alcohol and Drug Counselor, and holds a master’s degree in counseling psychology. He studied and learned from some of the best minds in his field and has developed a style and approach to treatment all his own. He is the founder and chief executive officer of a State Licensed Ambulatory Care Center that has evolved into a comprehensive system of care from prevention/intervention to tertiary care and recovery support.

"The power of recovery or remission from substance use, mental illness, and/or co-occurring disorders is in the 'story' or the 'struggle' and is as diverse as the persons with the disease,” says Muhammad. There are no boundaries to what one can achieve through recovery. He hopes to see a day when treatment for mental illness, behavior healthcare, and substance use disorder is no longer needed and health, wellness, fairness, equity, safety, and righteous human conduct is commonplace. With a patient-first attitude, Muhammad believes in the individuality of each person he treats and supports.

Whether you’re working on recovery, know someone who needs support, or are a mental health professional looking to improve your client relations with empathy and cultural sensitivity, there is something for you within these honest, inspiring pages.

