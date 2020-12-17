Wahida Clark Presents Innovative Publishing Announces New Name and Winter Book Slate on 13th Anniversary Celebration

Leading Independent Urban Publisher Re-brands in Conjunction with Winter Slate and Launch of New #1 Bestseller-decked Sci Fi Fantasy Imprint

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four-time New York Times bestselling author Wahida Clark, a.k.a. “The Queen of Street Lit,” and founder of Wahida Clark Presents Innovative Publishing (WCP)—the fastest growing independent urban publisher—is proud to celebrate its 13th Anniversary with a new name and impressive Winter book release slate. This happens in conjunction with the launch of the new imprint, Sci-Fi Fantasy for the Culture (SF/F), which already features two Amazon #1 Bestsellers: “The Road of Resistance” by Chase Bolling and “Emperors & Assassins” by Wahida Clark.

Clark, a prolific author who has sold millions of copies of her books worldwide, says, "On the heels of landing in the Top 100 in New Releases and African American Science Fiction on Amazon, Bolling’s #1 Bestseller ‘The Road of Resistance,’ has set the bar high for our publishing house’s Winter releases. We have a vast slate of diverse titles coming out over the holidays and throughout 2021.”

Upcoming Winter book releases include:

• December 22nd - “Covid Mayhem and Murder – A Headhunters Christmas,” by Wahida Clark

• December 25th - “Gangsta Luvin,’” by Reds Johnson

• January 16th – “Dickmitized,” by Justin Young

• February 2nd – “What Happened to Ryan Singleton – A Mother’s Journey,” by Iris Flowers and “The Fractured Princess: 1 & 2,” by Debra Renee Byrd

• “Chronicle of the Unbroken: The Vanguard III,” by Chase Bolling, is slated for release on February 1, 2021, in conjunction with Black History Month under their new Sci Fi Fantasy imprint.

Additional Winter book promotions include:

• New title “The Virus Brought Me My First Love” from Wahida Clark, comes bundled in a Quarantine Love Box, featuring the audio and e-book versions; a paperback copy of the novel; a stylish cloth face mask to help protect you from getting or spreading COVID-19; and various products that deliver a date night straight to your door during the quarantine—available exclusively through www.wclarkpublishing.com.

• Two more specialty bundles will be available for Wahida Clark’s new titles: “The Quiet Chick” and “The Quiet Chick Uncensored.” There’s the fun and flirty Quiet Chick Box and the sensual and sexy Screaming Chick Box. Each box will ship in discreet packaging and come with a collection of handpicked items that promote intimacy and wellness in an erotic way. In addition to the adult toys, these bundles will also include a stylish cloth face mask, the audio, e-book and a paperback copy of the erotica title of your choice. Available exclusively through www.wclarkpublishing.com

Clark is also proud to be celebrating 13 years in publishing since she wrote her first NYT Bestseller from prison after taking business advice from fellow inmate Martha Stewart.

On the re-brand with the new name of “WCP Innovative Publishing,” Clark says, “We wanted to celebrate the success of our vast catalog and growing roster of talented authors with a fresh perspective.”

New authors include Zed Amadeo, the granddaughter of the Legendary Jimi Hendrix, DB Bray (“Loners”); Chase Bolling (“The Road Of Resistance”), Reds Johnson (“Gangsta Luvin”’), Kayla Johnson, Justin Q. Young (“Dickmitized”), Iris L. Flowers (“What Happened to Ryan Singleton? – A Mother’s Journey”), Kevin Macklin, and Deb Renee Byrd, among many others.

For more information and to pre-order books, visit www.wclarkpublishing.com.

About Wahida Clark

Dubbed the official “Queen of Street Lit,” Wahida Clark has sold millions of copies of her 17 novels, including one New York Times bestseller with Hachette Publishing and three New York Times bestsellers with Simon & Schuster’s Cash Money Content, the publishing arm of the iconic record label Cash Money Records (home to Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj). Her publishing firm, Wahida Clark Presents Innovative Publishing, currently houses 30 plus authors, who have published and distributed nearly 100 books. She is the vice president and business development officer of the non-profit Prodigal Sons and Daughters Redirection Services, which specializes in supporting ex-offenders re-entry and transition, homelessness and Food Banks, in Georgia, New Jersey and Florida—currently serving over 20,000 people. Clark was recently named Director of International Business Development for Prodigal Sons & Daughters Behavioral Health and has been featured in major media, including USA Today, Essence, Ebony, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Vice, Roxanne Shante, Sway in the Morning, DJ Kay