Vector Global Logistics Partners with Carbonfund.org to Offer Carbon Offsets to Clients
A More Sustainable Supply Chain Benefits Us All
At Vector, we believe that a few caring people can and will change the world. And the truth is, we only have one world to share. We are compelled to make clean, sustainable shipping a reality.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vector Global Logistics, a world-class commercial shipping provider, is excited to announce their first environmental service to clients which is available starting today: carbon offsets. By partnering with Carbonfund.org Foundation, which was among the first global carbon offset programs, clients can use each shipment to further their sustainability goals.
“At Vector, we believe that a few caring people can and will change the world. And the truth is, we only have one world to share,” says CEO, Enrique Alvarez. “We are compelled to make clean, sustainable shipping a reality. Doing the right thing is a must, and there’s no time to waste. Together, we can make a difference both now and for generations to come.”
Vector chose Carbonfund.org as their non-profit partner for this initiative because they are leading the fight against climate change, and making it easy and affordable for any individual, business, or organization to reduce and offset their climate impact and hasten the transition to a clean energy future. Additionally, every project they work with is third-party validated and verified to meet the highest standards.
One of the Vector team’s primary values is “logistics with purpose” and for every shipment they move, non-profits are supported, such as donating meals through SERV International. This means that every client automatically increases their social impact. By now offering carbon offsets, clients can take it one step further to meet their sustainability goals, reduce their environmental footprint, and contribute to a supply chain that protects the planet.
Though carbon offsets is the first environmental service being offered to clients, the team is already planning for additional options in 2022. To learn more about Vector Global Logistics, visit the company’s website at www.vectorgl.com.
About Vector Global Logistics
Vector Global Logistics provides world-class logistics services to make their partners and clients more successful while bettering the lives of everyone they come in contact with and creating a positive social impact. International and domestic shipping is provided through four key services: project logistics, non-profit expertise, complex regions, and expedited shipping. For more information, please visit www.vectorgl.com.
