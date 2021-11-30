Sophie Thomas Releases Debut Book "Fitlosophy" With DartFrog Blue
Sophie Thomas releases her debut book with leading independent publisher DartFrog Blue.
The ways that Sophie Thomas integrates philosophy into her approach to fitness is both interesting and unique. She sets a new standard for those seeking meaningful and lasting change in their lives.”LONDON, ENGLAND, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sophie Thomas had an interesting childhood and adolescence. In Sophie's formative years she was a chess prodigy and as she got older she was scouted to be a fashion model, but her early years soon took a dark turn. Sadly Sophie's sister passed away and during her teens, she spiraled into a deep depression which was further compounded when her modelling agency told her she needed to lose weight to meet the draconian standards of the fashion industry. In Sophie's pursuit of losing weight, she fell in love with fitness which would light a fire that has continued to burn ever since. Sophie found fitness as one tool to aid her recovery from depression, but when she was introduced to philosophy and neuroscience she was found her true passion. Now a highly-desired coach at the KX gym in Chelsea, London, Sophie has decided to release her unique teaching in a book, which launches on November 30.
— Gordon McClellan (Founder of Dartfrogbooks.com)
"Fitlosophy" is the culmination of years of experience in the world of coaching and Sophie Thomas wrote Fitlosophy to explain how philosophical thinkers can help us better understand what we value and to be more analytical and open-minded when it comes to our fitness journeys.
When it comes to getting fitter, or even simply understanding the way we think about our goals,Sophie’s coaching guidance based on psychological research and philosophical wisdom can help individuals find more meaning in their fitness routines and, by extension, their lives.
"I’m thrilled to publish my book, Fitlosophy, with the wonderful people at Dartfrog. My hope in writing this book is for people to understand a little bit more about themselves and their values. The subject matter of philosophy was purposely chosen when writing this book: to enable individuals with opportunities to become more analytical and open-minded when it comes to our fitness journeys. When we understand ourselves a bit better, it is an empowering movement towards lifestyle change." - Sophie Thomas
"Fitlosophy" releases on November 30 from DartFrog Blue and will be available from all major retailers.
About Sophie Thomas:
Sophie Thomas is a coach, writer, and student of psychology who has trained a wide range of clients, ranging from high-level athletes to on-the-go mothers. Her training base is situated in the heart of London, including private members clubs in Chelsea and Soho. From her extensive study of and passion for the field of philosophy, she embodies a coaching style that is designed to bring out the best in each and every one of her clients. Sophie believes that understanding ourselves leads to consistent growth and self-development, and writes for various outlets including Jits magazine and for her own personal brand.
About DartFrog Blue:
DartFrog Blue is a highly selective traditional publisher that has published books by leading names in the literary and sporting world including Michael Tougias and Tom DeBlass.
Roy Billington
Red Clover Digital
email us here