Louisville’s Phocus Partners with National Award-Winning Ad Agency Mightily as Agency of Record to Go Even Bigger
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mightily, Louisville’s award-winning full-service advertising agency, partners with National success story consumer brand, Phocus. Phocus is the 1st of its kind: a thoughtfully caffeinated clean sparkling water and available in major retailers across the country that has garnered attention from the industry as the newest star of the beverage category.
In a city exploding with industry, Mightily has cemented its reputation as the go-to agency for innovators and brands looking to push the creative envelope and build forward momentum in the competitive consumer market. As the Agency of Record for Phocus, Mightily’s cutting-edge product designs, content creation, and clever campaign messaging, will drive deliberate brand messaging and connect with a large geography of consumers, placing Phocus front and center in the caffeinated beverage industry.
“We have built a team here that truly understands the consumer product ecosystem and can ideate campaigns that generate results. Our creative team is unmatched in this space, boasting a portfolio of experience for consumer giants like Jack Daniels, Maker’s Mark, and Purina. We know exactly what it takes to move the needle for CPG, and we take it to the next level. Phocus is an exceptional product that requires exceptional creative, which has become our calling card. This partnership will showcase the very best from our talent to provide Phocus with precise messaging and channels to amplify this game-changing product.” - Lesa Seibert, CEO Mightily
Phocus boasts an impressive line-up of 11 flavors curated for consumers looking for a healthier boost of caffeine and a burst of flavor without the added sugars, sweeteners, calories, or jitters. The Brand helmed this new product category and concurrently realized massive retail success, resulting in a quick response from competitors to solidify and capitalize on the new category. Routinely ranked as one of the top-rated sparkling, caffeinated waters, Phocus has maintained its standing through its transparency and commitment to the health of its loyal consumers.
“We are excited to be partnering with Mightily in our creative and marketing efforts as we prepare to launch new initiatives in the coming year,” said Nick Walter, CMO of Phocus. “We were drawn to Mightily’s deep experience in the CPG space and their proven history in pushing the envelope for their clients across all mediums of marketing.”
Phocus is now available in a wide range of major retailers and grocers including PUBLIX, Kroger, Liquor Barn, Meijer, Fresh Thyme, and CVS Pharmacy locations across the United States, and a growing footprint to meet market demands.
About Mightily
“Anti-established since 2013,” Mightily quickly garnered attention in Louisville and the industry with its recognizable aesthetic and creative attitude, servicing clients with brand strategy and identity, creative writing, customer experiences, websites, marketing strategy and consulting, research, media buying, and social media consulting and management. Mightily’s notable accolades include a Silver National Addy Award for their poster campaign honoring the lives of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee, commissioned by the Louisville Urban League during the height of protests for social justice across the United States in 2020.
Clients include American Printing House for the Blind, Trilogy Health Services, Old Forester, Park Community Credit Union, Hosparus Health, Pallitus Health Partners, Zappos! Unboxed, Zappos! Outlet, The Parklands of Floyds Fork, TeamSense, HR Affiliates, Greater Louisville Inc., Frost Brown Todd, MCM CPAs, Newport News / Williamsburg Airport, Kentucky League of Cities, Shepherd Therapeutics, and Eckerts.
About Phocus
Established in 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky, Phocus is the first-of-its-kind thoughtfully caffeinated sparkling water. Infused with a boost of natural tea caffeine and the balance of L-theanine, it is specially formulated to provide clean energy without the sugar, calories or crash. Phocus is currently available nationwide in Cola, Grapefruit, Blood Orange, Yuzu & Lime, Cucumber, Peach, Natural, and recently released Cherry Cola, Root Beer, Mixed Berry and Crisp Apple flavors. For more information and specific retail locations, please visit www.DrinkPhocus.com.
Paige Leighton
HGPR Inc.
+1 310-859-8870
press@hgprinc.com