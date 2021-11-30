New Website Helps Consumers Shop Sustainably at Local Small Businesses
The secondhand market is expected to double to $77B in the next five years. ShopSmallSustainable.com aims to make sure those dollars are spent locally.GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holiday shoppers were increasingly looking to buy secondhand gifts even before inventory challenges and supply chain concerns. Today's more carbon-conscious consumers value sustainable, environmentally-friendly products with longer life cycles. Luxury resale is a huge holiday trend, as covered by a recent New York Times piece citing low prices, availability, and ecological sensitivity.
A new sustainable shopping guide connects consumers with vetted pawnshop retailers where they can shop sustainably while supporting small businesses. The secondhand market is expected to double to $77B in the next five years. ShopSmallSustainable.com aims to make sure those dollars are spent locally.
Purchasing pre-owned designer goods cut carbon dioxide emissions and save water. As resellers of luxury goods, pawnshops are at the forefront of this growing trend. Led by Gen Z, today's consumers are more focused on recycling and sustainability when shopping. Younger shoppers pay more attention to reducing their carbon footprint.
In fact, according to the Global Data Consumer Survey, 80% of Gen Z'ers responded that there is no stigma attached to buying quality pre-owned goods. Pawnbrokers represent the best of luxury resellers because they have the training and equipment to test and authenticate all kinds of merchandise, jewelry, and luxury goods. Today's pawnshops are clean, safe, and inviting places filled with pre-owned items, including fine jewelry, designer watches, electronics, tools, and even luxury handbags.
Many of the items in a pawnshop's inventory come from individual sellers who want to avoid the inconvenience and safety risks of selling via online marketplaces. These customers bring things they no longer use or need for a quick and safe cash transaction. If they aren't ready to part with the item, they can use the luxury goods and jewelry as collateral for a short-term pawn loan. If they choose not to repay the loan, the pawnshops sell the collateral to settle the debt. Whether buying, selling, or pawning, transactions are quick, painless, and do not harm a consumer's credit.
Of course, the single best thing anyone can do to reduce their carbon footprint is to consume less. But, that doesn't mean they have to give up the items they need or luxuries they want. By shopping at the growing list of small businesses listed at ShopSmallSustainable.com, consumers can enjoy high-quality merchandise, designer handbags, and fine jewelry as part of a circular, sustainable economy.
Cyndee Harrison
The Pawnbroker Network
+1 313-410-2343
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter