TRIM NuLu Competes Against Hundreds of Businesses Nationwide to Win Bronze in 11th annual Best in Biz Awards

Best in Biz Awards TRIM NuLu - Louisville Salon

The High-end Louisville Hair Salon Competed Against Hundreds of Businesses Across the United States to be Recognized for Explosive Growth During the Pandemic.

We are proud to be the salon home of so wonderful people here in the Kentuckiana area.” — Sean Stafford

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRIM NuLu, the Louisville award-winning hair salon known for its high-end hair coloring and artistic haircuts, has been named a Bronze winner in the Local Company of the Year category by the Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.TRIM NuLu has been the recipient of several other awards this year from The Leo Weekly, the Courier-Journal, and The Voice magazine. The Best in Biz Awards bring the total number of awards for the downtown Louisville salon to eight for 2021.Since the program’s inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled from some of the most respected newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Combining top editors’ and reporters’ unparalleled experience and expertise with the objectivity inherent in the journalistic ethos, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2021 judging panel included, among others, writers from Associated Press, Barron’s, Consumer Affairs, Inc., USA Today and Wired.Sean Stafford, CEO and co-founder of TRIM NuLu, stated “We are proud to be the hair salon home of so wonderful people here in the Kentuckiana area. This year we have been able to prove our ranking as the best hair salon in Louisville. Next year plans are already underway for an expansion and additional offerings for our guests. It will be exciting to see what the coming year holds!”About TRIM NuLuTRIM NuLu is Louisville’s hottest and fastest-growing high-end hair salon. Located in the heart of the NuLu neighborhood, TRIM NuLu offers high-end salon services and is conveniently positioned on the outskirts of downtown. TRIM NuLu was recently named “Best Hair Salon in Louisville” by both the Courier-Journal and The Voice magazine, as well as one of the best salons in Louisville from the Leo Weekly. For more information about TRIM NuLu's Best in Biz Award, please visit https://trimnulu.co/trim-nulu-best-in-biz-awards-2021/ . To book an appointment please visit: https://trimnulu.co/appointments About Best in Biz AwardsSince 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in this prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world’s most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com

The Best Hair Salon in Louisville