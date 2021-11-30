Perrin Conferences to Host Annual New York Asbestos Litigation Conference In-Person
The 2021 New York Asbestos Litigation Conference will be held in-person on December 7, 2021 at the Sheraton New York Times Square.
We’re excited to be back in-person this year and have a great lineup of prominent plaintiff and defense attorneys, judges, in-house counsel, and insurance professionals ready to share their insights.”WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences has announced that it will host its 2021 New York Asbestos Litigation Conference on December 7, 2021 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. This conference brings together the best judges, attorneys and industry professionals for noteworthy panels and key discussions focused on New York asbestos litigation.
This year’s agenda features an overview on the current asbestos issues and outlook for 2022 in New York metro and upstate New York, appellate and summary judgment decisions, an update on talc litigation, a panel offering the judicial perspective, ethical issues for the future of asbestos litigation, and plenty of networking opportunities.
"We're excited to be back in-person this year and we have a great lineup of prominent plaintiff and defense attorneys, judges, in-house counsel, and insurance professionals ready to share their insights." said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.
This year’s conferences chairs are:
• Charles M. Ferguson, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C., New York, NY
• Suzanne M. Halbardier, Esq., Barry McTiernan & Moore LLC, New York, NY
• Paul Slater, Esq., Senior Counsel, General Electric Company, Fairfield, CT
Participating Judges include:
• Hon. Erin P. Gall, Oneida County Supreme Court, Utica, NY
• Honorable Gerald Lebovits, Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York, NY
• Honorable Adam Silvera, Asbestos Coordinating Judge, Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York, NY
Speakers at the conference include:
• Joseph W. Belluck, Esq., Belluck & Fox, L.L.P., New York, NY
• Jerome H. Block, Esq., Levy Konigsberg LLP, New York, NY
• Daniel P. Blouin, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, New York, NY
• Donald Blydenburgh, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, New York, NY
• Patti L. Burshtyn, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C., New York, NY
• Kerryann M. Cook, Esq., The Cook Group, New York, NY
• John Comerford, Esq., Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford, LLC, Buffalo, NY
• Deena M. Crimaldi, Esq., O’Toole Scrivo, Cedar Grove, NJ
• Meagan E. Dean, Esq., McGivney Kluger Clark & Intoccia, P.C., New York, NY
• Peter Dinunzio, Esq., Clyde & Co US LLP, New York, NY
• Seth A. Dymond, Esq., Belluck & Fox, L.L.P., New York, NY
• Brian Early, Esq., The Early Law Firm, L.L.C., New York, NY
• Jordan Fox, Esq., Belluck & Fox, L.L.P., New York, NY
• Timothy Gallagher, Esq., McMahon Martine & Gallagher, LLP, Brooklyn, NY
• Alani Golanski, Esq., Director, Appellate Litigation Unit, Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C., New York, NY
• David J. Goodearl, Esq., Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein LLP, New York, NY
• Suzanne M. Halbardier, Esq., Barry McTiernan & Moore LLC, New York, NY
• Elizabeth Hanke, Vice President, KCIC, Washington, DC
• Jason Hodrinksy, Esq., The Gori Firm, New York, NY
• Kylie Holladay, Claims Analyst, The Riverstone Group, Atlanta, GA
• Armand Kalfayan Esq. The Cook Group, New York, NY
• Robert I. Komitor, Esq., Levy Konigsberg LLP, New York, NY
• Danny R. Kraft, Jr., Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg P.C., New York, NY
• Elizabeth Kelly, Esq., Hawkins Parnell & Young LLP, New York, NY
• James Kramer, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy, New York, NY
• Jonathan B. Kromberg, Esq., Darger Errante Yavitz & Blau, New York, NY
• Bridget Longoria, Esq., Assistant Vice President, Resolute Management Inc., Philadelphia, PA
• D. Todd Mathews, Esq., Bailey Glasser, Webster Groves, MO
• Stephen Novakidis, Esq., Foley & Mansfield, New York, NY
• Lisa Pascarella, Esq., The Law Firm of Pascarella DiVita, Holmdel, NJ
• Justin Reinhardt, Esq., MG+M The Law Firm, New York, NY
• Perry Shusterman, Esq., Meirowitz & Wasserberg, LLP, New York, NY
• Erin Smith-Corbally, Senior Claims Analyst, The RiverStone Group, Boston, MA
• Judith A. Yavitz, Esq., Darger Errante Yavitz & Blau LLP, New York, NY
The conference also offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit for qualified candidates. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
