Granite Comfort Expands Footprint to Northeast Pennsylvania with Acquisition of New Partner T.E. Spall & Son
T.E. Spall is Granite Comfort's second partnership in Pennsylvania in the last twelve months
We are thrilled to be partnering with Granite Comfort. The unique EASE Comfort lease products enables us to provide our customers with the most all-inclusive HVAC replacement options in the industry”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Granite Comfort, a leading residential HVAC and plumbing investment company, announced today that it has partnered with T.E. Spall & Son (“T.E. Spall”). T.E. Spall is a residential and commercial HVAC company serving Scranton, Pennsylvania and the surrounding area. T.E. Spall is Granite’s second partnership in Pennsylvania in the last twelve months, joining West Chester-based Signature HVAC. T.E. Spall will join Raleigh-based Air Experts, Dallas-based Frymire Home Services, Philadelphia-based Signature HVAC, Chicago-based Green Air Care and Dallas-based Strittmatter as the sixth member of the Granite Comfort organization.
— Tom Spall
T.E. Spall is a professional heating and cooling company specializing in residential and commercial service, installation and maintenance of air conditioners, furnaces and plumbing. T.E. Spall was founded in 1985 by Thomas and James Spall in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, and has continued to be locally owned and operated.
Granite Comfort invests in and partners with leading residential HVAC and plumbing businesses by deploying a unique leasing strategy called EASE Comfort®. EASE Comfort allows customers to lease energy-efficient HVAC systems under long-term agreements, providing residential energy infrastructure-as-a-service at no upfront cost to the customer. Granite Comfort, founded in 2019 by industry veteran Alex Black and Tiger Infrastructure Partners, has completed three partnership acquisitions in the last six months (including T.E. Spall) and now operates in Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Raleigh and Scranton. . Granite Comfort’s partners continue to operate under their respective brands.
“The partnership with T.E. Spall expands Granite Comfort’s footprint in Pennsylvania,” said Alex Black. “We are excited to partner with T.E. Spall, a strong business that focuses on excellence in customer service and giving back to its community. T.E. Spall has demonstrated impressive organic growth and now serves Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties. Tom and his team join the Granite Comfort team as we continue to grow.”
Tom Spall, President of T.E. Spall, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Granite Comfort. Granite is in direct alignment with our core value of innovation and has a similar focus on employee training and customer satisfaction. The unique EASE Comfort lease products will enable us to provide our customers with the most all-inclusive HVAC replacement options in the industry.” Mr. Spall will continue in his current position as President of T.E. Spall.
About Granite Comfort
Granite Comfort, founded in 2019, is a residential HVAC and plumbing platform company that invests in and partners with leading residential HVAC companies in the United States. The Granite Comfort business model assists partner businesses by enabling them to add a lease offering, EASE Comfort®, to their existing portfolio of home comfort solutions, creating a unique and differentiated selling proposition that is proven to result in accelerated and more predictable business growth. For more information, visit www.granitecomfort.com
About Tiger Infrastructure Partners
Tiger Infrastructure Partners is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in growing infrastructure platforms. Tiger Infrastructure Partners targets investments in communications, energy transition, transportation, and related sectors, primarily located in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.tigerinfrastructure.com
