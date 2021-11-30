A New Global Workplace Wellness Community of Practice Offers Monthly Teachings To Sustain Mental Health
EINPresswire.com/ -- Too often, mental health is discussed after someone has suffered a mental illness. Not enough emphasis is placed on the little things that can be done daily to improve emotional and mental wellness—said Joyce Odidison, President of Interpersonal Wellness Services Inc, host of the new Global Workplace Wellness Community of Practice (GWWC).
Some of the basic things we need to do to stay mentally well in today’s busy world are not mentioned and promoted as normal or desirable. Simple things like turning off the television, not consuming too much social media, and getting fresh air every day seem to be things that sick people should do, and are seldom promoted as necessary to maintain our health and wellness.
Each month, a wellness competency teaching is explored in the GWWC that helps member organizations and employees roll it out in their workplaces and embed the practices in their lives. The focus is placed on the improvement and development of the wellness competency. “Wellness requires attention, focus, and continuous improvement.” says: Odidison.
By teaching a wellness competency, members of the community of practice are reminded of the importance of this area and why it needs to be developed. Wellness competencies are taught because we all associate competencies to learning and development. Competencies are developed by observation, practice, coaching, and feedback, words we want everyone to associate with their wellness.
The Global Workplace Community of Practice meets each month to discuss and learn a specific wellness competency teaching. These engaging dialogues are centred around learnings from the wellness competency teaching for that month with an exploration of how to implement it in workplaces, communities, daily living.
Through the month of November, the Wellness Competency Teaching was Building Resilience Through Forgiveness.
Here are some highlights from the November wellness competency teaching:
• We all have the capacity to forgive with intention and focus
• Resilience can be developed and improved in several areas
• Interpersonal relationships are essential to our well-being, despite making us vulnerable to being hurt
Do you want access to future wellness competency teachings? Join the Global Workplace Wellness Community of Practice for our next session on December 2, 2021, at 10:00 am CST. Register here
December is a time of stress, tension, loneliness, anxiety, and family disputes for many, as well as a time to gather with loved ones and build community. This makes it extremely difficult for those who are mourning or otherwise separated from families and friends. Register here
Joyce Odidson
Some of the basic things we need to do to stay mentally well in today’s busy world are not mentioned and promoted as normal or desirable. Simple things like turning off the television, not consuming too much social media, and getting fresh air every day seem to be things that sick people should do, and are seldom promoted as necessary to maintain our health and wellness.
Each month, a wellness competency teaching is explored in the GWWC that helps member organizations and employees roll it out in their workplaces and embed the practices in their lives. The focus is placed on the improvement and development of the wellness competency. “Wellness requires attention, focus, and continuous improvement.” says: Odidison.
By teaching a wellness competency, members of the community of practice are reminded of the importance of this area and why it needs to be developed. Wellness competencies are taught because we all associate competencies to learning and development. Competencies are developed by observation, practice, coaching, and feedback, words we want everyone to associate with their wellness.
The Global Workplace Community of Practice meets each month to discuss and learn a specific wellness competency teaching. These engaging dialogues are centred around learnings from the wellness competency teaching for that month with an exploration of how to implement it in workplaces, communities, daily living.
Through the month of November, the Wellness Competency Teaching was Building Resilience Through Forgiveness.
Here are some highlights from the November wellness competency teaching:
• We all have the capacity to forgive with intention and focus
• Resilience can be developed and improved in several areas
• Interpersonal relationships are essential to our well-being, despite making us vulnerable to being hurt
Do you want access to future wellness competency teachings? Join the Global Workplace Wellness Community of Practice for our next session on December 2, 2021, at 10:00 am CST. Register here
December is a time of stress, tension, loneliness, anxiety, and family disputes for many, as well as a time to gather with loved ones and build community. This makes it extremely difficult for those who are mourning or otherwise separated from families and friends. Register here
Joyce Odidson
Interpersonal Wellness Services Inc.
+1 204-668-5283
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn