Many Professionals Around the World Will Gather to Discuss How Their Work Relationships Can Impact Their Mental Health”

Be a champion of wellness at work
With the increase in mental illness and increased awareness about healthy immunity and stress, more professionals are concerned about how they are being impacted by their work relationships and its impact on their health.
— Joyce Odidison
From November 8 – 10, 2021, the 4th annual Global Workplace Wellness Summit (GWWS) will take place virtually to help organizations bring their employees together in one place to discuss the challenges of work relationships and their health.
We have been talking about this for decades; says Joyce Odidison, President of Interpersonal Wellness Services Inc. the firm that’s hosting the Global Workplace Wellness Summit. Here is the Summit line-up for those who haven’t yet made up their minds.
The Summit line-up
Day 1–November 8th will focus on The Trust Factor–Aligning trust and high performance, finding a path via spiritual wellness
Attendees will learn to identify:
• Wellness deficits
• Professional self-esteem
• Integrity and trust
Learn to assess and unleash the power of spiritual wellness at work!
The Keynote speaker on Day 1 is Dr. Lawrence Loh
Day 2–November 9th will focus on Emotional Wellness Factor–Explore how emotional wellness can motivate positive mental health, performance, and customer experience that will boot your corporate bottom line
Attendees will learn to:
• Listen to their emotions
• Learn self-mastery
• Identify emotional traps at work
Learn to unleash the power of emotional wellness at work!
Day 3–November 10th will focus on an Interpersonal Wellness Roadmap to DEI - Understanding the Pain of Diversity Conflicts of Conflict at Work
Attendees will learn how to:
• Build interpersonal resilience
• Improve interpersonal DEI relations
• Identify and address interpersonal conflicts early
Learn, assess, and improve interpersonal wellness power at work
About GWWS: The Global Workplace Wellness Summit is an initiative of Interpersonal Wellness Services Inc., a corporate wellness coaching and training firm, to collaborate on a globally inclusive wellness agenda. The Summit offers three full days of learning and development with over thirty speakers and six committees. Register here.
Learn more at www.globalworkplacewellnesssummit.com or call 877 999-9591.
Joyce Odidison joyce@interpersonalwellness.com (#GWWS)
Joyce Odidison
President
+1 204-668-5283

