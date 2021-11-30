Zühlke earns Great Place to Work Certification™ in Singapore

SINGAPORE, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zühlke, a global innovation service provider, is proud to be recognised as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in Singapore for its commitment to building an open, inclusive and diverse people-centric organisation.

30.11.2021 – Marking its fourth year of presence in Asia, global innovation provider Zühlke has achieved the Great Place To Work® certification in Singapore. Based on rigorous survey of its talent workforce conducted in 2021, 92% of employees at Zühlke in Singapore say that it is a great place to work compared to an average global company.

In the survey, employees rated Zühlke highly on factors including feeling welcomed as new joiners, being encouraged to balance work life and personal life, and being supported with resources and a good working environment for employees to do their best work.

“Receiving this certification is a recognition and confirmation of our approach towards our employees. We place a strong emphasis on fostering a positive work culture where all of us can learn, grow and develop both professionally and personally in a diverse and inclusive environment.” Fabienne Enderlin, Chief People Officer, Zühlke Asia shares.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The certified companies are selected using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Close to 50 companies in the technology sector that have attained a score of at least 65% on Great Place to Work® Trust Index© Survey this year have been certified by Great Place To Work® in Singapore.

“As a trusted leader in delivering business innovation for our digital future, Zühlke’s core business and success are founded on our people and culture. This milestone is a testament to our commitment towards our shared values, inclusive culture and passionate people, and will continue to be at the heart of what we do at Zühlke. We celebrate this honour together with our customers and continue to strive to build an even greater workplace for our people as an employer of choice for diverse talent globally and across the region.” says Jonas Trindler, CEO Asia & Partner of Zühlke Group.

Zühlke is a global innovation service provider. We envisage ideas and create new business models for our clients by developing services and products based on new technologies – from the initial vision through development to deployment, production and operation. We specialise in strategy and business innovation, digital solutions and application services – in addition to device and systems engineering. Our outstanding solutions provide unique business value and a reliable foundation for sustained success.

Zühlke was founded in Switzerland in 1968 and is owned by its partners. Our 1,300 employees are based in Austria, Bulgaria, Germany, Hong Kong, Portugal, Serbia, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Vietnam, serving clients from a wide range of industries. In addition, our venture capital arm Zühlke Ventures provides start-up financing in the high-tech sector.