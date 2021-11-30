Free Practice Tests for Microsoft Cloud Fundamental exam is now available on CloudLabs
Spektra Systems has announced the launch of Free Practice Tests for Microsoft Cloud Fundamentals certification on the CloudLabs platform for exam readiness
Cloud technologies in remote training will be key to effective upskilling because they can expand the reach and accessibility of training and build proficiency in digital tools.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spektra Systems, the company behind CloudLabs has officially launched practice tests for Microsoft Cloud Fundamental exams within Microsoft Teams.
— Manesh Raveendran, CEO & Founder at Spektra Systems
This will enable millions of Microsoft Teams users to prepare for Microsoft Fundamentals certifications including AZ-900, DP-900, and more. All Fundamentals practice tests are available for free for learners aspiring to take a certification exam.
This announcement comes at a time when many educational institutions & learning departments across the world are facing increasing pressure to deliver certification readiness for remote learners during the COVID-19 pandemic. This has inspired CloudLabs to expand its hands-on lab platform to offer Practice tests and give Educators and Learners the ability to rapidly enhance certification readiness.
CloudLabs also extends its support to Microsoft Global Skills Initiative, with the purpose to help learners worldwide acquire the digital skills needed in a COVID-19 economy. Global skills initiative is based on months of planning across Microsoft to provide meaningful help to 25 million people around the world by the end of 2020.
To meet the current demand for certification readiness solutions, CloudLabs’ free Practice Tests will get learners acquainted with the industry-recognized Microsoft Fundamentals exam and eventually help them in certification completion.
Microsoft Teams users can download the CloudLabs Teams App through the app store and try out the following Practice Tests:
◘ AZ-900: Microsoft Azure Fundamentals
◘ AI-900: Microsoft Azure Artificial Intelligence Fundamentals
◘ DP-900: Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals
◘ PL-900: Microsoft Power Platform Fundamentals
◘ MS-900: Microsoft 365 Fundamentals
◘ SC-900: Microsoft Security, Compliance, and Identity
Each Practice Test delivers an exam-like environment that tests knowledge and follows the official Microsoft curriculum. Additionally, with CloudLabs Practice Test, educators can help students build confidence and prepare for a certification exam, faster and more efficiently all from the Teams workspace.
These Practice Tests are available to everyone, especially to those whose certification aspirations have been impacted by COVID-19. This represents huge support towards Microsoft Global Skills Initiative as these official practice tests can typically cost several dollars to acquire.
CloudLabs will be bringing in more such immersive Learning Experiences for Organizers and Instructors of the Educational sector, which will eventually open doors to numerous opportunities.
In addition to fundamental exams, CloudLabs also provides practice tests for various other Microsoft official exams such AZ-104 (Azure Administrator), DP-203 (Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure), etc.
About CloudLabs
CloudLabs is a hands-on lab platform that enables immersive content experiences and allows consistent and seamless engagement through a virtual training platform, practice test, and online hands-on learning environment
About Spektra Systems
Spektra Systems (https://spektrasystems.com) is a partner-focused cloud solutions company. At Spektra, our mission is to enable technology partners for Microsoft, Amazon, and others to achieve more with the help of effective business and technology innovation.
