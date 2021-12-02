MALAYSIAN PAVILION AT FOOD INGREDIENTS (Fi) EUROPE 2021 IN GERMANY
MATRADE is promoting our F&B Ingredients Industry at the Leading FI Europe Trade Fair in Frankfurt, Germany taking place from 30 November until 2 December 2021FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) is spearheading the promotion of Malaysia’s food ingredients at the FI Europe exhibition which is scheduled to take place at Messe Frankfurt from 30th November 2021 to 2nd December 2021.
A total of 7 Malaysian exporters currently exhibiting at FI Europe with the ultimate aim to promote and connect with buyers and industry players in the food ingredients industry from all over the world. The Malaysian Pavilion, helmed by MATRADE will feature a wide range of ingredients-based products including cocoa-based, palm oil, coconut-based and food flavourings. Under the Malaysian pavilion, export promotion agencies such as the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) and the Malaysia Cocoa Board (MCB) are among the Malaysian exhibitors at the event. With the participation of more than 800 exhibitors from over 135 countries, MATRADE will leverage on this iconic event to capitalise the ever-growing opportunities for new and innovative F&B ingredients products in EU and the surrounding region.
According to Mr Badrul Hisham Hilal, MATRADE’s Trade Commissioner in Frankfurt, MATRADE is primed to leverage the on-going success of the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2021 in continuing promoting Malaysian Halal ingredient products that are recognised for its quality, innovativeness and safe. Our aim is to emphasise that Malaysian products encompass the Halal ecosystem as a whole, pushing forward products that are clean, ethical and sustainable. Malaysia’s Halal food & beverages products are exported worldwide to both Muslim and non-majority Muslim countries. As such, Malaysian companies have a competitive advantage in meeting the demands of any potential clients,” added Mr Badrul.
For the period of January – September 2021, total trade between Malaysia and the European Union (EU) amounted to USD31.70 billion. Malaysia’s total export to EU totalled USD18.26 billion while total imports to EU totalled USD13.44 billion. According to Mr Badrul, Germany is Malaysia’s largest trading partner in EU and MATRADE is confident that continued participation in trade fairs in the region will go far to facilitate Malaysian exporters’ push to further expand their market share in EU.
Global buyers who are interested to source from Malaysia may contact MATRADE Frankfurt at frankfurt@matrade.gov.my to receive more information about the market, a list of useful contacts and to determine further assistance. Come, Discover and Learn more about Malaysia’s Food Ingredients Supply Sources by visiting our Malaysian Pavilion at Hall 31G80, Messe, Frankfurt.
