MALAYSIA TO HOST #MYAPEC2020 EXHIBITION VIRTUALLY IN THE NEW NORMAL
Malaysia organises the first-ever virtual exhibition for APEC to link Malaysian and APEC exporters with foreign partners, in a move towards digitalisationFRANKFURT, GERMANY, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking the leap towards conducting business in the new normal, the Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) through its trade agency, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) will host the #MyAPEC2020 Exhibition virtually from 1 September to 31 December 2020.
#MyAPEC2020 Exhibition is held in conjunction with Malaysia’s hosting of APEC 2020. This initiative will provide a conducive online platform, with state-of-the-art technology for companies from Malaysia and other APEC economies to meet ‘digitally’ with potential partners and buyers from all over the world.
According to Deputy Minister of Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Malaysia, Honourable Datuk Lim Ban Hong, the virtual exhibition is the first of its kind for Malaysia and will be the catalyst to many more similar initiatives in the near future. “As the Economic Frontliners of the nation, we see the need for the business community to take digitalisation seriously and there is no better time to adopt digitalisation as the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the way people do business, and led to more e-commerce transactions among buyers too. #MyAPEC2020 Exhibition will provide not only business opportunities for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), but offer a great learning experience for these companies – to adopt and adapt to virtual engagements,” he said.
The virtual exhibition will showcase products and services by over 300 exhibitors from Malaysia and 21 APEC Member Economies. The event today witnessed MATRADE exchanging a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fusionex, the official Technology Partner for #MyAPEC2020 Exhibition.
In line with the APEC 2020 theme - Optimising Human Potential Towards A Resilient Future of Shared Prosperity, the #MyAPEC2020 Exhibition showcases 8 target sectors, namely Technology; Innovative F&B and Agrofood; Green Tech & Energy; Healthcare; Professional & Business Services; Transport & Logistics; Lifestyle; and Building Materials. This virtual exhibition allows visitors from all over the world to view the exhibitors’ offerings as well as make enquiries on products and services via online. Other features that make this exhibition an immersive business platform include Business Pitching – conducting live pitching sessions by selected companies alongside real-time interactive communications; Virtual B2B Meetings – matching and arranging meetings between exhibitors and foreign buyers; and Webinars – broadcasting of live presentations covering various topics that provide insights and current information of export opportunities.
Equipped with these trade engagement systems, the exhibition aims to function as a platform for companies all over the world to network with companies from Malaysia and APEC economies as well as to highlight the variety of products and services available, in addition to promoting greater business linkages among APEC business entities. Dato’ Wan Latiff Wan Musa, Chief Executive Officer of MATRADE added, “As the organiser of the exhibition, MATRADE will leverage on its 46 offices around the world to promote the events and arrange virtual B2B meetings for the exhibitors. We are confident that this exhibition will provide immense benefits to the participants to stay connected with potential importers in the absence of physical exhibitions”.
The virtual exhibition platform which is going live starting 1 September 2020 can be visited at myapec2020.matrade.gov.my or through APEC portal and MATRADE website. For more information about the APEC 2020, please visit www.myapec2020.my.
