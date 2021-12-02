Revolutionary Skincare from Arizona - Elli K Beauty Brand Launches in the US this December

Elli K Multi-Patented Skincare System Essential Sincerity from AZ - Time Reverse Double Ampoule Essential Sincerity from AZ - Time Reverse Cream

New multi-patented skincare system from Arizona - Essential Sincerity by Elli K - is set to launch this December.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where we can easily lose ourselves in the hustle and stress of everyday life, it is essential more than ever to take time to reconnect with our true selves. To help us do that, the revolutionary, multi-patented skincare system, Essential Sincerity by Elli K, is set to launch in the US this winter. The three-part system includes: Elli K Essential Sincerity from AZ Time Reverse Cream; Elli K Essential Sincerity from AZ Time Reverse Double Ampoule; and the Elli K Essential Sincerity from AZ Time Reverse Mask.

As a frequent visitor of Sedona, Arizona, Elli K discovered how natural elements found in the earth and sea contain properties that can help heal and rejuvenate our minds and bodies. Through partnering with a research lab at the University of Arizona, Elli K found a way to harness the energy and healing properties of these elements, creating a skincare system that repairs and restores damaged, aging skin - as if “reversing time.”

The three Elli K skincare products consist of four unique patented complexes with detoxifying properties made from Sedona Water and the rare Turritopsis dohrnii, also known as the “immortal jellyfish.” Those complexes are:

AZ10-BIOME™ - designed using a special double-fermenting process that blends cactus honey, echinacea and banana yucca with Sedona Water to provide deep moisture to the skin.

AZ4-Rx™ - formulated with the most skin-friendly fermented oils to enhance the skin’s natural protection against the external environment.

NEUROVITY™ - an anti-aging complex, the “secret” of the immortal jellyfish.

PROGELINE™ - makes the skin more elastic and smooth.

Also an accomplished musician, Elli K incorporated music into the skincare ritual as a way to also reinvigorate the spirit. The seven tracks of soothing symphonic music transport the listener on a sonic journey through the breathtaking landscapes of Arizona, while relaxing for 20 minutes after applying the Elli K Time Reverse Mask. Each track blends actual sounds of Arizona nature into the music, including the wind, birds and flowing water. Combining both skincare and music in a relaxing multi-sensory ritual, balance is restored both inside and out.

In addition to touch and sound, the luxurious fragrance of the Elli K skincare products reinvigorate the sense of smell. Created by experts based on over a century of research in Argeville, France, the natural fragrances within the products enhance the relaxation and restoration of balance in the body.

Argeville is in compliance with environmental standards and health-conscious business ethics, which aligns with the Elli K natural way of beauty.

It’s time to rediscover the true you with Elli K.

The new Elli K EP, The Journey of a Hummingbird will also be available exclusively to Elli K customers with their purchase of the Essential Sincerity skincare system.

For more info: ElliKBeauty.com

Sincerely Yours, Elli K