TensorIoT Achieves AWS Energy Competency Status
TensorIoT achieves Amazon Web Services (AWS) Energy Competency statusIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TensorIoT, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Energy Competency status. This designation recognizes that TensorIoT has demonstrated deep expertise helping customers leverage AWS cloud technology to transform complex systems and accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future.
Achieving the AWS Energy Competency differentiates TensorIoT as an AWS Partner with deep expertise and technical proficiency within this unique industry, including proven customer success developing solutions across the value chain, from production operations and optimization, to commodities trading, new energy solutions, and more. To receive the designation, AWS Partners undergo a rigorous technical validation process, including a customer reference audit. The AWS Energy Competency provides energy customers the ability to more easily select skilled partners to help accelerate their digital transformations with confidence.
“TensorIoT is committed to providing customers across the energy sector real-time insights into their assets, giving them access to anomaly detection and predictive maintenance to help improve their operational efficiency,” said Charles Burden, Vice President of Business Development. “Earning the AWS Energy Competency designation is a testament to the dedication and skill of the TensorIoT’s team, and we look forward to empowering energy companies with the latest AWS services."
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
About TensorIoT - TensorIoT is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner that has achieved the AWS IoT Competency, AWS Machine Learning Competency, AWS Industrial IoT Competency, AWS Machine Learning Operations Competency, AWS Applied AI Competency, AWS Retail Competency and AWS Travel & Hospitality Competency designations. The company also has multiple AWS Service Delivery credentials for AWS IoT services. Founded by a former AWS employee, TensorIoT has delivered successful projects across the world in the IoT & ML space and has offices in the U.S. (California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Florida), the UK, and India. TensorIoT is customer obsessed and practices the AWS leadership principles. With their deep experience delivering complete end-to-end solutions, from edge devices to end users in IoT, or data engineering to automated ML pipeline, the TensorIoT team of AWS certified architects can quickly assist customers in realizing their technology and business goals.
Kristina Favela
TensorIoT
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn