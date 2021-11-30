Febo Introduces New Feature, Connect, Where Users Can Interact with Others That Have the Same Health Condition
The New Social Matching Feature is Available in the Latest App Update which is Now LiveVENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Febo is thrilled to announce the launch of their new patient matching feature, Connect.
Connect is the newest addition to the Febo app that allows for users to match with other users interested in the same chronic health conditions. Whether you are looking for a mentor, to be a mentee or someone that understands what you are going through, the Febo app is here for you.
“It’s not easy to have a chronic health condition, it can feel lonely to have a health issue that none of your family or friends have,” says Febo Chairman & Founder Nicholas Focil. “Febo’s new Connect feature makes it easier for chronic health sufferers to engage with each other, helping them navigate and with a sense of community at a difficult time.”
The app’s algorithm will match users based on their preferences and open a one-on-one chat.
These conversations are fully encrypted and cannot be accessed by anyone other than the users. For ultimate privacy, there is also an option to create an anonymous account and there is no need for someone to link a name or an email address to their profile.
The Febo app launched in 2019. Other app features include Pill Reminder, Sleep Log, Symptoms tracker, Food Nutrients & Water Diary, Realtime news, and a Pee & Poo tracker.
It is available now in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.
About Febo
Febo is a Health ToolBox used globally by chronic condition patients to help make life a little easier and empower your medical journey. Febo is the first mobile application to offer several condition management tools as well as the most current news and findings surrounding a patient's condition or conditions. Febo's Health Toolbox has a central repertoire that contains reliable condition management tools, all in one app. Febo also provides patients with accurate news for tracked conditions. Users can choose from over 2,000 conditions and their patent-pending medical news algorithm features the latest advancements, treatments and drug approvals surrounding a particular condition.
