US-41/M-28 signal work in Marquette Wednesday

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

November 29, 2021 -- Motorists at the US-41/M-28 intersection with Washington Street in Marquette should expect changes in traffic flow Wednesday while the traffic signal is upgraded.

Crews will be working during the day Wednesday to install new traffic detection cameras at the intersection. During the work, temporary stop signs will be in place on Washington Street, while traffic on US-41/M-28 will be free-flowing through the intersection.                           

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) urges motorists to use caution when approaching the intersection.

The signal is expected to resume normal operation when work is completed Wednesday.

