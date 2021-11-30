Submit Release
Achieve Secure, Reliable Mating with MCX & MMCX Micro-Coax Cable Assemblies

Amphenol RF expands cable assembly portfolio with MCX and MMCX to AMC and AMC4 assemblies designed on flexible 1.13 mm micro-coax cable.

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to expand its cable assembly offerings with additional MCX and MMCX cable assemblies designed on flexible 1.13 mm micro‐coax cable. These 50 ohm assemblies are available in a variety of plug and jack configurations that terminate to ultraminiature AMC and AMC4 connectors. The robust mechanical MCX design makes these assemblies ideal for more rugged applications with space constraints such as drones and consumer devices. The smaller MMCX to AMC or AMC4 cable assemblies are used to make connections between PCBs and modules in tight spaces for IoT infrastructure.

MCX and MMCX connectors are manufactured with brass bodies while the AMC and AMC4 connectors feature a gold or silver-plated phosphor bronze body. The assembly offers secure and reliable mating with the quick connect/disconnect snap‐on coupling mechanism.

These cable assemblies join a robust collection of MCX and MMCX connectors that are designed to terminate to various micro‐coax cable types. These product series are often mounted externally on a panel while the micro‐coax termination is routed easily within an enclosure to mate with the appropriate PCB or adapter interface. This option is well suited for external antennas with an MCX or MMCX plug interface.

About Amphenol RF

Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com

