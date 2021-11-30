Search Solution Group Gives Back to Charlotte Community this Holiday Season by Fundraising for Toys for Tots
Matching dollar for dollar, Search Solution Group has the fundraising goal to donate $5,000 to Marine Toys for Tots during 2021's holiday season.
Partnering with Toys for Tots is the ideal philanthropy for our team to rally around this holiday season. I am so proud that SSG’s contributions will make a difference in the lives of so many kids.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Search Solution Group is happy to announce that this Holiday Season they are giving back to the Charlotte community by partnering with Marine Toys for Tots. The Search Solution team has created a fundraising page and will match dollar for dollar, up to $2,500, with a goal of donating $5,000 this Holiday Season.
— Dave Holtzman, President, Search Solution Group
ABOUT PARTNERSHIP:
Toys for Tots, the charity program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, dedicates itself to collecting and distributing toys to less fortunate children during the holidays. Given the core G.R.I.T values of Search Solution Group, donating to Toys for Tots presents an excellent opportunity to help those in need.
The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.
All donations through Team and Personal pages are managed with the same 97% to 3% program to support ratio as any other form of dollar donation to the Program. With over 97% of your donations going to our mission of providing toys, books, and other gifts to less fortunate children.
ABOUT TOYS FOR TOTS:
Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, an IRS-recognized charity, funds and supports organizations for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation was created at the behest of the U.S. Marine Corps and provides support in accordance with a Memorandum of Understanding with the Commander, Marine Forces Reserve, who directs the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation has supported Toys for Tots since 1991.
"The Marine Corps Toys for Tots believes every child deserves a little Christmas. We love partnering with organizations like Search Solution Group that are looking to give back to the community and provide families with a little bit of hope this Holiday Season,” said Sergeant Freeman, Coordinator for Toys for Tots.
MISSION BEHIND MARINE TOYS FOR TOTS:
The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U. S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas. This assistance includes providing day-to-day leadership and oversight of the Program, raising funds to provide toys to supplement the collections of local Toys for Tots Campaigns - such as the Charlotte Toys for Tots location, to provide promotional and support material and defray the costs of conducting annual Toys for Tots Campaigns.
The objectives of the Foundation are to help less fortunate children throughout the United States experience the joy of Christmas; to play an active role in the development of one of our nation’s most valuable resources – our children; to unite all members of local communities in a common cause for three months each year during the annual toy collection and distribution campaign; and to contribute to improving communities in the future.
ABOUT SEARCH SOLUTION GROUP:
For decades, Search Solution Group has built a team of expertly trained headhunters, focused divisions, and an overflowing network of top-level talent. Their recruiters have an unmatched ability to consult with clients and candidates alike. Through a rigorous vetting process, SSG provides only the best matches for unique business needs. Search Solution Group has built a proven track record of unparalleled success in order to become a leader across every industry and job function.
For more information on Search Solution Group, the premier choice for recruiting talent, please email Chris Kirby at ckirby@ssgresume.com or reach out through SSG's website contact form.
Chris Kirby
Search Solution Group
+1 980-430-1854
