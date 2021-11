Westminster Barracks / Request for Information - Vandalism

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B105333

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: Between 11/24/2021 - 11/28/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2042 VT-30, Townshend, Windham County, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN

AGE: UNKNOWN

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/29/2021, Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received a complaint

regarding a vandalism that occurred at Leland & Gray High School, located at

2042 VT-30, Townshend, Windham County, Vermont. The vandalism is believed to

have occurred between 11/24/2021-11/28/2021. Anyone with information is asked to

contact the VSP - Westminster Barracks, Trooper Marie Beland (802)722-4600.

Trooper Marie Beland - 522

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600 – Dispatch

Marie.Beland@vermont.gov