SDDOT Seeks Public Input into Interstate 29 (Exit 71) Interchange Modification Study

Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

Contact: Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, 605-773-3281

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with Lincoln County, the city of Harrisburg, city of Tea, the Sioux Falls MPO, and the Federal Highway Administration, will hold a public open house meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 in the Council Room of the Tea City Hall (600 E 1st Street) to inform area residents of the status of the Interstate 29 (exit 71) Interchange Modification Study.

The corridors being studied include:

I-29 from exit 68 to exit 73

273rd Street/Lincoln County Highway 110 from 470th Avenue to 471st Avenue

The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with the study team. A brief presentation will be given at approximately 5:40 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to present alternatives that have been further refined, analyzed, and evaluated following the first public meeting. The meeting will also present preliminary interchange and I-29 mainline recommendations for public review and feedback. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the study. The opportunity to present written comments will be provided. Written comments will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, a virtual component of the public meeting will also be available at the study website www.i29exit71.com beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 30. 2021.

The meeting presentation will be streamed live through a link on the study website. Meeting materials and a recording of the presentation will be posted to the website following the public meeting. The website also allows for online comments to be submitted. The study team would appreciate hearing from the area commuters, concerned citizens, and adjacent landowners and business owners throughout the study period.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, at 605-773-3281 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

