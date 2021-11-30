ClaimLogiq Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™
Company earns recognition for the second year in a row, reinforcing its reputation for attracting and investing in great talent.
We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated and talented employees, and we celebrate them for all they do to earn this recognition”CHARLESTON, SC, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClaimLogiq, a leading healthcare payment integrity software, and technology company, announced today that it is Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based solely on reports from current employees about their experience working at ClaimLogiq.
— Todd Hill, CEO ClaimLogiq
The repeat certification is an important affirmation of ClaimLogiq's successful growth strategy. The honor communicates the strength and vitality of the workplace culture, reinforcing its reputation as a company that not only attracts but also invests in retaining great talent.
"We strive to make ClaimLogiq a great place to work, always. To have this validated by all of our employees, who have highly rated our company on a multitude of benchmarks for the second year in a row, is incredibly gratifying," said Todd Hill, ClaimLogiq CEO. "Even more meaningful is that we accomplished this in an incredible period of accelerated growth for our company. We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated and talented employees, and we celebrate them for all they do to earn this recognition."
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified. In obtaining the certification, ClaimLogiq joins the ranks of high-profile companies such as Cisco, Salesforce, Adobe, and others.
"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that ClaimLogiq is one of the best companies to work for in the country."
The Great Place to Work Certification caps off a highly visible and successful year for ClaimLogiq. The recognition joins a long list of awards and acknowledgments received in 2021 including:
• Janene Hill, co-founder, and EVP, Innovations recognized on the first 250 Forbes Next 1000 List;
• inaugural rank #726 on the Inc. 5000 List; and
• rank #12 on South Carolina's 50 fastest-growing companies.
In mid-2021, ClaimLogiq launched its "15-Minute IBill Review" as part of its unique SaaS payment integrity product offerings. This game-changing innovation is powered by the company's TrueCost software platform and gives healthcare payers the ability to complete complex hospital bill audits in under 15-minutes which is a fraction of the days or weeks taken by other vendors, without compromising the accuracy and consistency of results.
About ClaimLogiq
ClaimLogiq is a healthcare software and technology company that delivers a proactive approach to payment integrity through a powerful, simplified solution. The unique payer-facing, claim-analyzing solution is HITRUST CSF® certified and makes claims accessible to all size healthcare payers for in-depth insight and real-time access into the status of every claim at every stage of the audit lifecycle for controlled, consistent, accurate, and defensible outcomes, second to none. ClaimLogiq's innovative software stands out from the crowd by allowing payers client-driven control, customizability, and total transparency over the entire claim process and can be applied as a SaaS model, full services, or as a hybrid to suit the specific needs of every payer and provider agreement. ClaimLogiq's groundbreaking technology produces more cost savings and all-but-removed provider abrasion, impacting millions of lives annually in the pursuit of a higher quality of healthcare for all. For more information, visit www.claimlogiq.com or follow ClaimLogiq on LinkedIn.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
###
Rebecca L Price
ClaimLogiq
+1 678-585-9903
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn