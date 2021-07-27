ClaimLogiq Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance
HITRUST CSF Certification validates ClaimLogiq is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information.CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClaimLogiq, a leading independently owned healthcare payment integrity company, announced that their TrueCost software platform has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST. The healthcare software company hails the achievement as proof of its dedication to client information security.
“Our HITRUST certification clearly illustrates that ClaimLogiq continues to adopt and exceed industry-leading standards that enable us to stand out as a leader in healthcare software through the delivery of unique payment integrity solutions such as our cloud-based software platform, Truecost,” said CIO Justin Hudd. “It shows that our clients can count on us to protect the billions of data points and sensitive healthcare information that flows through our infrastructure, to the highest standards.”
This is the second time ClaimLogiq has completed the rigorous testing and met the qualifications required for HITRUST certification, first gaining HITRUST compliance in 2019. Impressively, ClaimLogiq’s certification was achieved with zero corrective actions, clearly illustrating that the policies and procedures currently implemented, exceed industry standards. This accolade demonstrates that the company has met key, industry-defined requirements, takes the most proactive approach to data protection, and is adhering to the highest information security standards. The achievement places ClaimLogiq in an elite group that has earned this certification worldwide.
TrueCost is ClaimLogiq’s proprietary, cloud-based claim-analyzing platform that presents complex facility reviews to analysts for review in a fraction of the time - compared with other solutions on the marketplace. The software delivers results with unmatched accuracy and consistency for industry-leading cost avoidance and savings. HITRUST certification demonstrates that TrueCost’s quality architecture enabling this hallmark speed and accuracy do not compromise its security. Uniquely, the software is offered to Healthcare Payers as a SaaS, full-services or, hybrid combination of the two. This factor makes TrueCost the most flexible solution offering available to all size Healthcare Payers, empowering each to manage payment integrity programs on their own terms and conditions backed by the confidence of HITRUST certification.
“In today’s ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. “ClaimLogiq’s HITRUST CSF Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance.”
For more information on ClaimLogiq’s TrueCost platform, visit www.claimlogiq.com.
About ClaimLogiq
ClaimLogiq is a healthcare software and technology company that delivers a proactive approach to payment integrity through a powerful, simplified solution. The unique payer-facing, claim-analyzing solution - TrueCost - is HITRUST CSF® Certified and makes claim reviews accessible to all size healthcare payers for the fastest speed to payment using in-depth insight and real-time access into the status of every claim at every stage of the audit lifecycle for controlled, consistent, accurate, and defensible outcomes, second to none. ClaimLogiq's innovative cloud-based software stands out from the crowd by allowing payers client-driven control, customizability, and total transparency over the entire claim process to confidently review more claims in less time to finalize large, complex facility claim reviews before payment is issued, halting the costly pay-and-chase method. TrueCost can be applied as a SaaS model, full services, or as a hybrid to suit the specific needs of every payer and provider agreement. ClaimLogiq's groundbreaking technology produces millions more in cost savings and all-but-removed provider abrasion, impacting millions of lives annually in the pursuit of a higher quality of healthcare for all. For more information, visit www.claimlogiq.com or follow ClaimLogiq on LinkedIn.
