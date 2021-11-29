Joint Fee Advisory Group Meeting on January 5, 2022

Please join us on January 5, 2022, to review and provide comment on the draft Air Quality Bureau budget for the next state fiscal year (July 2022-June 2023). This is the annual fee advisory group meetings for the asbestos, construction permit, and operating permit advisory groups. This includes a discussion about fees for both major and minor sources. The meeting will begin at 1:00 PM and will be held via Zoom. The register for the meeting, please go to https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZEkduipqT0pGNW-A4xhVII8PkrW_ lqehTVw. The registration link will also be available on the Public Participation website.

The agenda and meeting materials will be sent to registered participants and will be posted on the Public Participation website under Meetings – Fee Advisory Groups one week prior to the meetings. The Public Participation website can be accessed by going to www.iowacleanair.gov, clicking on the Public Participation title on the left menu, and scrolling to Meetings - Fee Advisory Groups.

Please contact Wendy Walker at Wendy.Walker@dnr.iowa.gov with any questions or concerns.