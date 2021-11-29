Submit Release
Celeris Therapeutics, Inc., pioneering AI-driven degrader discovery, appoints Nick DeHaan as VP, Head of Partnering

Silicon Valley-based startup recruits experienced business development leader to drive growth in AI-based protein degrader discovery partnerships

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nick brings more than seven years of experience in establishing and managing early-stage drug discovery collaborations and programs. His responsibilities include forming commercial partnerships and contributing to business and marketing efforts.

Nick gained experience setting up computationally-enabled drug discovery collaborations and commercial agreements as a Partnering Executive at Atomwise. He also managed a commercialization grant program which included drug discovery and development efforts at the University of Michigan Medical School. He holds an MsE from the University of Michigan in Entrepreneurship, with a focus on bioinformatics.

"Nick is an excellent addition to the team and our foundation in Silicon Valley. He brings experience and a great blend of business and AI-based drug discovery knowledge to create value for our collaboration partners.", said Christopher Trummer, President and CEO of Celeris Therapeutics. "We're glad to gain traction in the US market with Nick as our VP. His network, knowledge, and skills position us perfectly in this market.", adds Jakob Hohenberger, CFO/COO.

"I'm honored to join the CelerisTx team and for the opportunity to help our partners develop degrader drugs for patients with significant unmet medical needs," stated Nick DeHaan, the new VP, Head of Partnerships at Celeris Therapeutics.

About Celeris Therapeutics
Celeris Therapeutics is a tech-enabled early-stage drug discovery company that uses innovative, computer-based methods to develop degrader drugs for currently undruggable pathogenic proteins that are related to Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, various types of cancers, and other diseases.
Celeris Therapeutics' technical solution is the platform Celeris One. Celeris Therapeutics offers collaboration with pharma and biotech companies to jointly work on drugs against unmet medical needs and develops its own in-house drug pipeline.
Celeris Therapeutics has offices in Menlo Park, CA, and Graz, Austria.
To learn more, visit www.celeristx.com

