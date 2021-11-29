Visitor Spending for October 2021 Down 15.3 Percent from Pre-Pandemic October 2019

Posted on Nov 29, 2021 in News

For Immediate Release: November 29, 2021

Visitor arrivals for October 2021 were down 30.8 percent compared to October 2019

HONOLULU—According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), total spending by visitors who came to the islands in October 2021 was $1.12 billion.

Prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic and Hawaii’s quarantine requirements for travelers, the State of Hawaii achieved record-level visitor expenditures and arrivals in 2019 and in the first two months of 2020. Comparative October 2020 visitor spending statistics were not available as the Departure Survey could not be conducted last October due to COVID-19 restrictions¹. October 2021 visitor spending was lower compared to the $1.33 billion (-15.3%) reported for October 2019.

A total of 550,781 visitors arrived by air service to the Hawaiian Islands in October 2021, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. In comparison, 76,691 visitors (+618.2%) arrived by air in October 2020 and 796,191 visitors (-30.8%) arrived by air and by cruise ships in October 2019.

Gov. Ige called upon Hawaii residents and visitors on August 23 to delay all non-essential travel due to the accelerated surge in new COVID-19 cases and to not overburden the state’s healthcare facilities and resources until the end of October. Passengers arriving from out-of-state could bypass the State’s mandatory 10-day self-quarantine in October 2021 if they were fully vaccinated in the United States or with a valid negative COVID-19 NAAT test result from a Trusted Testing Partner prior to their departure through the Safe Travels program. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continued to enforce restrictions on cruise ships through a “Conditional Sail Order”, a phased approach for the resumption of passenger cruises to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 onboard.

The average daily census² was 164,454 visitors in October 2021, compared to 39,432 in October 2020, versus 215,125 in October 2019.

In October 2021, 364,687 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, well above the 53,452 visitors (+582.3%) in October 2020 and exceeding the October 2019 count of 354,007 visitors (+3.0%). U.S. West visitors spent $687.3 million in October 2021, which surpassed the $538.7 million (+27.6%) spent in October 2019. Much higher average daily visitor spending ($214 per person, +20.5%) and a longer length of stay (8.81 days, +2.8%) also contributed to increased U.S. West visitor expenditures compared to October 2019.

There were 157,003 visitors from the U.S. East in October 2021, compared to 19,600 visitors (+701.0%) in October 2020, and 148,075 visitors (+6.0%) in October 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $360.6 million in October 2021 compared to $301.2 million (+19.7%) in October 2019. Higher average daily visitor spending ($240 per person, +9.8%) and a longer length of stay (9.56 days, +2.9%) contributed to the growth in U.S. East visitor expenditures.

There were 2,155 visitors from Japan in October 2021, compared to 161 visitors (+1,237.6%) in October 2020, versus 134,557 visitors (-98.4%) in October 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $6.9 million in October 2021 compared to $195.7 million (-96.5%) in October 2019.

In October 2021, 9,657 visitors arrived from Canada, compared to 389 visitors (+2,381.3%) in October 2020, versus 32,250 visitors (-70.1%) in October 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $30.3 million in October 2021 compared to $63.0 million (-51.9%) in October 2019.

There were 17,279 visitors from All Other International Markets in October 2021. These visitors were from Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Oceania, Guam, Philippines, and Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 3,088 visitors (+459.5%) from All Other International Markets in October 2020, versus 106,786 visitors (-83.8%) in October 2019.

In October 2021, a total of 4,899 trans-Pacific flights and 1,011,933 seats served the Hawaiian Islands, compared to only 1,081 flights and 223,353 seats in October 2020, versus 4,807 flights and 1,063,333 seats in October 2019.

Year-to-date 2021

Through the first 10 months of 2021, total visitor spending was $10.16 billion. This was a 30.6 percent decline from the $14.63 billion spent through the first 10 months of 2019.

A total of 5,410,436 visitors (+136.5%) arrived in the first 10 months of 2021, more than double the arrival count from a year ago. Total visitor arrivals decreased 37.3 percent compared to the 8,625,156 visitors in the first 10 months of 2019.

Other Highlights:

U.S. West: In October 2021, 279,695 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 84,859 visitors came from the Mountain region. In terms of accommodations, 47.9 percent of U.S. West visitors in October 2021 stayed in hotels, 21.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.6 percent stayed in timeshares, 12.1 percent stayed in rental homes, and 10.4 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Through the first 10 months of 2021, there were 3,617,074 visitors from the U.S. West compared to 1,021,448 visitors (+254.1%) in the first 10 months of 2020, versus 3,801,555 visitors (-4.9%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

For the first 10 months of 2021, total visitor spending was $6.30 billion, a 10.8 percent increase from $5.69 billion in the first 10 months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first 10 months of 2021 was $190 per person, up from $174 per person (+9.4%) in the first 10 months of 2019. Lodging, food and beverage, transportation, shopping and entertainment and recreation expenses were all higher compared to the first 10 months of 2019.

U.S. East: Of the 157,003 U.S. East visitors in October 2021, the majority were from the South Atlantic (36,231 visitors), West South Central (32,881 visitors) and East North Central (30,793) regions. In terms of lodging, 58.3 percent of U.S. East visitors in October 2021 stayed in hotels, 16.4 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.9 percent stayed in rental homes, 11.3 percent stayed with friends and relatives, and 10.2 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first 10 months of 2021, there were 1,606,495 visitors from the U.S. East compared to 564,318 visitors (+184.7%) in the first 10 months of 2020, versus 1,910,777 visitors (-15.9%) in the first 10 months of 2019. For the first 10 months of 2021, total visitor spending was $3.37 billion, a decrease of 13.2 percent from $3.89 billion in the first 10 months of 2019.

Daily visitor spending in the first 10 months of 2021 was $206 per person, compared to $211 per person (-2.4%) in the first 10 months of 2019. Lodging and entertainment and recreation expenses decreased, transportation and shopping expenses were higher, while food and beverage expenses were similar compared to the first 10 months of 2019.

Japan: Of the 2,155 visitors in October 2021, 1,975 arrived on international flights from Japan and 180 came on domestic flights. The Japanese government required proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours for all passengers into Japan, including returning Japanese nationals. Effective October 1, the quarantine period for fully vaccinated travelers was reduced to 10 days, subject to a negative PCR or antigen test on the 10th day of quarantine.

Most (91.6%) visitors from Japan in October 2021 made their own travel arrangements. In terms of lodging, 42.5 percent stayed in hotels, 26.5 percent stayed in timeshares, 18.0 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 17.4 percent stayed in condominiums and 3.3 percent stayed in rental homes.

Through the first 10 months of 2021, there were 17,195 visitors from Japan compared to 286,963 visitors (-94.0%) in the first 10 months of 2020, versus 1,308,034 visitors (-98.7%) in the first 10 months of 2019. For the first 10 months of 2021, total visitor spending was $61.4 million, a 96.7 percent drop from $1.85 billion in the first 10 months of 2019.

Canada: Of the 9,657 visitors in October 2021, 6,798 visitors arrived via limited direct air service from Vancouver to Honolulu, Kahului, Kona and Lihu?e; while 2,859 came on domestic flights. In October 2021, all travelers to Canada, including returning Canadian residents, were required to have a negative pre-arrival COVID-19 molecular test result taken no more than 72 hours before entry into Canada. Fully vaccinated travelers did not need to take a post-arrival test but must submit their travel information and proof of vaccination using ArriveCAN within 72 hours before arriving. Unvaccinated travelers must submit their travel and contact information via ArriveCAN, pass all testing requirements (pre-arrival, upon arrival/day 1 and on day 8) and must quarantine for 14 days.

Nearly all visitors in October 2021 were independent travelers (95.5%). In terms of lodging, 49.2 percent stayed in hotels, 38.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 5.8 percent stayed in rental homes, 5.2 percent stayed in timeshares and 3.5 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Through the first 10 months of 2021, there were 27,570 visitors from Canada compared to 159,527 visitors (-82.7%) in the first 10 months of 2020, versus 425,324 visitors (-93.5%) in the first 10 months of 2019. For the first 10 months of 2021, total visitor spending was $87.4 million, an 89.8 percent decrease from $853.6 million in the first 10 months of 2019.

Highlights from All Other International Markets:

Australia: There were 66 visitors from Australia in October 2021 who came on domestic flights. Direct flights from Australia continued to be suspended. In comparison there were 32 visitors in October 2020, versus 26,858 visitors in October 2019. All arrivals into Australia in the month of October 2021, including residents returning to Australia were required to show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure. On arrival, all travelers must quarantine for 14 days at a designated facility at their own expense.

Through the first 10 months of 2021, there were 630 visitors from Australia, compared to 41,270 visitors (-98.5%) in the first 10 months of 2020, versus 246,063 visitors (-99.7%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

New Zealand: There were 164 visitors from New Zealand in October 2021 who arrived on domestic flights. Direct flights from New Zealand continued to be suspended. In comparison, there were 26 visitors in October 2020, versus 6,316 visitors in October 2019. Residents returning to New Zealand in October 2021 were required to complete 14 days of quarantine in a managed quarantine facility and test negative for COVID-19 (PCR or antigen) at the end of quarantine before entering the community.

Through the first 10 months of 2021, there were 1,558 visitors from New Zealand, compared to 9,193 visitors (-83.1%) in the first 10 months of 2020, versus 65,640 visitors (-97.6%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

China: There were 336 visitors from China in October 2021. Of that number 335 arrived on domestic flights and one visitor came on an international flight from Japan. Direct air service from China to Hawaii was terminated in February 2020. In comparison, there were 73 visitors in October 2020, versus 5,039 visitors in October 2019. In October 2021, all travelers to China, including returning Chinese citizens, were required to present two negative tests — PCR and antibody tests — taken within 48 hours of travel. Passengers must show proof of vaccination at least 14 days prior to entry to China. Arrivals were screened at the airport and those who failed the checks were sent to government facilities. All passengers were also required to quarantine for 14 days.

Through the first 10 months of 2021, there were 3,301 visitors from China, compared to 15,285 visitors (-78.4) in the first 10 months of 2020, versus 80,844 visitors (-95.9%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

Korea: There were 1,088 visitors from Korea in October 2021. Of that number, 869 arrived on direct flights from Korea and 219 came on domestic flights. In comparison, there were 52 visitors in October 2020, versus 20,261 visitors in October 2019. As of October 2021, all travelers to Korea, including returning Korean nationals, are required to have a negative PCR test result 72 hours prior to travel in order to board flights for Korea. Returning Korean nationals who completed full vaccination and tested negative for COVID-19 were exempted from the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Through the first 10 months of 2021, there were 6,685 visitors from Korea, compared to 46,591 visitors (-85.7%) in the first 10 months of 2020, versus 185,951 visitors (-96.4%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

Taiwan: There were 95 visitors from Taiwan in October 2021 who arrived on domestic flights. Direct service from Taipei, Taiwan has been suspended since April 2020. In comparison there were five visitors in October 2020, versus 1,776 visitors in October 2019. All travelers to Taiwan in October 2021, including returning Taiwan nationals, were required to provide a negative PCR COVID-19 test within three days of departure, and had to quarantine for 14 days at a designated facility or quarantine hotel at the traveler’s expense.

Through the first 10 months of 2021, there were 1,015 visitors from Taiwan, compared to 3,169 visitors (-68.0%) in the first 10 months of 2020, versus 21,818 visitors (-95.3%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

Europe: In October 2021, there were 1,002 visitors from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland. In comparison, 154 visitors arrived in October 2020, versus 14,892 visitors who came in October 2019. In Germany, all persons who do not hold a vaccination certificate or medical proof that indicates that they recovered from the disease need to undergo COVID-19 testing before entering Germany. The PCR test result must be taken within 72 hours before entering Germany, whereas the rapid antigen test must be taken within 48 hours before arrival. In the United Kingdom, fully vaccinated U.K. nationals did not have to quarantine, but must complete a passenger locator form and take a COVID-19 PCR or antigen test two days after their arrival to the U.K. Those who were unvaccinated must take a pre-departure test, self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival and test on days two and eight of quarantine.

Through the first 10 months of 2021, there were 8,635 visitors from Europe, compared to 20,795 visitors (-58.5%) in the first 10 months of 2020, versus 118,559 visitors (-92.7%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

Latin America: There were 797 visitors from Mexico, Brazil and Argentina in October 2021, compared to 118 visitors in October 2020, versus 2,062 visitors in October 2019. In Argentina, all ports of entry remained closed to most non-resident foreign nationals. Eligible travelers in October 2021 were required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result, taken within 72 hours prior to departure and complete a travel declaration. Returning Argentine citizens did not need to quarantine, if they were fully vaccinated and tested negative on a PCR test between the fifth and seventh days after arrival in Argentina. Unvaccinated travelers were required to self-isolate for at least seven days, until receiving a negative result for a PCR test taken on the final day of self-isolation. In Mexico, the land border between the U.S. and Mexico remained closed to all but essential travel in October 2021 but is slated to reopen to nonessential travel in November. Returning Mexican nationals who traveled by air are required to complete a health declaration form and scan the QR code on arrival. There were no requirements for COVID-19 test prior to departure or quarantine.

Through the first 10 months of 2021, there were 6,782 visitors from Latin America, compared to 5,482 visitors (+23.7%) in the first 10 months of 2020, versus 21,484 visitors (-68.4%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

Island Highlights:

Oahu: There were 257,286 visitors to Oahu in October 2021, compared to 36,009 visitors in October 2020, versus 469,339 visitors in October 2019. Visitor spending was $467.8 million, a decrease of 22.5 percent from $603.8 million in October 2019.

As measured by the average daily census, there were 62,073 visitors on Oahu in October 2021, compared to 16,849 visitors in October 2020, versus 97,715 visitors in October 2019.

Through the first 10 months of 2021, there were 2,646,851 visitors to Oahu compared to 1,316,563 visitors (+101.0%) in the first 10 months of 2020, versus 5,127,219 visitors (-48.4%) in the first 10 months of 2019. For the first 10 months of 2021, total visitor spending of $4.42 billion was a decrease of 34.3 percent from $6.72 billion in the first 10 months of 2019.

Maui: There were 189,950 visitors to Maui in October 2021, compared to 23,178 visitors in October 2020, versus 238,043 visitors in October 2019. Visitor spending was $344.2 million, down 9.4 percent from the $379.8 million spent in October 2019.

The average daily census on Maui was 52,150 visitors in October 2021, compared to 10,098 visitors in October 2020, versus 59,620 visitors in October 2019.

Through the first 10 months of 2021, there were 1,861,798 visitors to Maui compared to 637,683 visitors (+192.0%) in the first 10 months of 2020, versus 2,552,155 visitors (-27.0%) in the first 10 months of 2019. For the first 10 months of 2021, total visitor spending was $3.14 billion, a decrease of 25.8 percent from $4.24 billion in the first 10 months of 2019.

Kauai: There were 84,540 visitors to Kauai in October 2021, compared to 11,249 visitors in October 2020, versus 102,662 visitors in October 2019. Visitor spending was $135.8 million, a 4.3 percent decline from $141.9 million in October 2019.

The average daily census on Kauai was 22,585 visitors in October 2021, compared to 5,154 visitors in October 2020, versus 23,338 visitors in October 2019.

Through the first 10 months of 2021, there were 622,184 visitors to Kauai compared to 298,013 visitors (+108.8%) in the first 10 months of 2020, versus 1,141,889 visitors (-45.5%) in the first 10 months of 2019. For the first 10 months of 2021, total visitor spending was $1.09 billion, down 31.7 percent from $1.60 billion in the first 10 months of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 94,091 visitors to Hawaii Island in October 2021, compared to 10,641 visitors in October 2020, versus 130,336 visitors in October 2019. Visitor spending was $161.2 million, a decrease of 8.9 percent from $177.0 million in October 2019.

The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 26,533 visitors in October 2021, compared to 6,897 visitors in October 2020, versus 30,048 visitors in October 2019.

Through the first 10 months of 2021, there were 929,657 visitors to Hawaii Island compared to 417,614 visitors (+122.6%) through year-to-date 2020, versus 1,454,279 visitors (-36.1%) in the first 10 months of 2019. Total visitor spending was $1.40 billion for the first 10 months of 2021, a drop of 25.8 percent from $1.89 billion in the first 10 months of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii:

U.S. West: There were 4,899 scheduled flights with 1,011,933 seats in October 2021, compared to 1,081 flights with 223,353 seats in October 2020, versus 4,807 flights with 1,063,333 seats in October 2019.

In October 2021, air service resumed from Anchorage (7,651 seats), Long Beach (22,218), Salt Lake City (7,254) and San Jose (56,715). There was new service from Ontario (5,859) and Santa Ana (3,654); and increased service from Denver (34,739, +180.9%), Las Vegas (44,930, +1,220.7%), Los Angeles (238,440, +345.8%), Oakland (49,777 +351.5%), Phoenix (53,892, +358.3%), Portland (26,810, +688.1%), Sacramento (25,327 +793.4%), San Diego (62,917, +1,231.6%), San Francisco (107,372, +151.0%) and Seattle (110,702, +161.9%) compared to October 2020.

U.S. East: There were 397 scheduled flights with 110,261 seats in October 2021, compared to 77 flights and 19,523 seats in October 2020, versus 263 flights and 76,032 seats in October 2019.

In October 2021, air service resumed from Atlanta (9,083 seats), Boston (5,004), New York (JFK) (7,506), Newark (8,275), and Washington, D.C. (1,200). There was new service from Austin (2,502), Charlotte (7,644) and Orlando (2,502) and increased service from Chicago (16,365, +224.9%), Dallas (41,624, +225.8%) and Houston (8,556, +399.8%).

Japan: There were 49 scheduled flights with 11,723 seats in October 2021. There was very limited air service from Japan (9 flights and 2,254 seats) in October 2020. In comparison, there were 620 scheduled flights with 166,311 seats in October 2019.

In October 2021, air service resumed from Osaka (1,112 seats) and there was increased service from Tokyo-Haneda (3,392, +811.8%) and Tokyo-Narita (7,219, +283.6%).

Canada: There were 77 scheduled flights with 13,399 seats in October 2021. There were no flights from Canada in October 2020. There were 112 scheduled flights and 21,383 seats in October 2019.

Oceania: Air service to Hawaii from Oceania has been suspended since April 2020. There were 148 scheduled flights and 44,105 seats in October 2019.

Other Asia: In October 2021, there were 14 scheduled flights with 3,892 seats from Seoul, Korea. There were no flights from Other Asia in October 2020. In October 2019, there were 124 scheduled flights and 38,071 seats from Other Asia, with service from Seoul (26,501 seats), Shanghai (7,592), and Taipei (3,978).

Other Markets: In October 2021, there were 32 flights and 11,200 seats from Guam; and limited service from Papeete (5 flights and 1,390 seats), Manila (3 flights and 927 seats) and Pago Pago (1 flight and 278 seats). In October 2020, there were flights from Guam (31 flights and 11,284 seats) and from Manila (2 flights and 618 seats). In October 2019, there was service from Apia (4 flights, 530 seats), Christmas Island (5 flights, 610 seats), Guam (31 flights, 11,284 seats), Majuro (17 flights, 2,822 seats), Manila (18 flights, 5,562 seats), Nadi (4 flights, 656 seats), Pago Pago (9 flights, 2,502 seats) and Papeete (8 flights, 2,224 seats).

In the first 10 months of 2021, there were 41,906 trans-Pacific flights and 8,643,499 seats, compared to 19,358 flights and 4,278,381 seats in the first 10 months of 2020, versus 51,219 flights and 11,293,484 seats in the first 10 months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors:

There were no cruise ship activities during the first 10 months of 2021.

In comparison, 22,913 visitors came by air to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship and 30,185 visitors entered Hawaii on 18 out-of-state cruise ships from January to mid-March 2020, just prior to the CDC’s “No Sail Order” that was enforced from March 14 to November 1, 2020.

In the first 10 months of 2019, there were 106,714 visitors who flew to Hawaii and boarded the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship; and 115,665 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 54 out-of-state cruise ships.

Statement by DBEDT Director Mike McCartney:

Although we are 37 percent below 2019 levels, we are now on pace to end 2021 ahead of DBEDT’s third quarter economic forecast of 6.8 million visitor arrivals and $12.2 billion in visitor spending due to a strong US leisure market. Hawaii’s visitor economy is doing better than expected and is open for business.

We will also be starting 2022 with additional momentum with the return of international travelers and opening of the indoor Meetings, Convention and Incentive (MCI) market. Hawaii’s future outlook remains positive and we can expect continued economic growth and prosperity provided we remain focused on public health and safety measures to prevent and manage outbreaks of COVID-19 within our island communities.

Statement by HTA President and CEO John De Fries:

The statistics we saw for October 2021 demonstrate continued strength in domestic demand for travel to the Hawaiian Islands, and we expect to see demand grow in international markets with the new streamlined federal requirements for vaccinated travelers entering the U.S., and as nations around the world begin to modify their COVID-related restrictions. The growth in demand is encouraging for our economy and a credit to the people of Hawai?i who have been diligent in keeping our community safe and healthy, and keeping the spirit of aloha alive.

1/ Comparative October 2020 and year-to-date October 2020 visitor spending statistics were not available, as there was no Departure Survey fielding between April through October 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

2/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

View the October 2021 tables here.

