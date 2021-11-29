Submit Release
Mayor Bowser Encourages All Adults to Get COVID-19 Booster Shots

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, in line with the most recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), encourages all adults 18 and older to get COVID-19 booster shots. The Mayor also issued Mayor’s Order 2021-142 which modifies certain COVID-19 indoor mask mandates. Instead of following a blanket mandate, residents, visitors, and workers are advised to follow risk-based guidance from DC Health that accounts for current health metrics and a person’s vaccination status. Individuals are still encouraged to wear a mask, in line with CDC recommendations, if they choose to do so.

The Mayor also reminds residents that the strongest protection against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated, and encourages all people, regardless of vaccination status, to consider their risk factors and surroundings carefully when choosing layered mitigations strategies (e.g., wearing a mask, social distancing).

The full Order is available here.

