Submit Release
News Search

There were 465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,270 in the last 365 days.

Mayor Bowser to Announce Partnership Aimed At Combatting Violence in District Communities

(Washington, DC) On Monday, November 22, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, federal officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Chief Robert J. Contee, III of the Metropolitan Police Department, will hold a press conference to announce a partnership aimed at reducing and combatting violence in the District.  

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Contee and Fire Chief John A. Donnelly, Sr. will also provide holiday safety recommendations regarding package thefts, theft from auto, MPD safe exchange zones, the Mayor’s camera incentive program, and safe holiday cooking practices.

When: 

Monday, November 22, at 11 am  

Who: 

Mayor Muriel Bowser  Special Agent Charlie Patterson, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Chief Robert J. Contee, III, Metropolitan Police Department Chief John A. Donnelly, Sr., Fire Emergency and Medical Services Sarah Hudson, FedEx Samuel Taylor, Amazon Damien Hunter, UPS

Where: 

Crispus Attucks Park 23 U Street, NW *Closest Metro Station: NoMa-Gallaudet U Metro Station* *Closest Bikeshare Station: 1st & Rhode Island Avenue, NW*

Individuals interested in attending should be advised to utilize street parking. 

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected]. 

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event to watch from a safe, virtual space. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.

You just read:

Mayor Bowser to Announce Partnership Aimed At Combatting Violence in District Communities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.