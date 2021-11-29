Mayor Bowser to Announce Partnership Aimed At Combatting Violence in District Communities

(Washington, DC) On Monday, November 22, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, federal officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Chief Robert J. Contee, III of the Metropolitan Police Department, will hold a press conference to announce a partnership aimed at reducing and combatting violence in the District.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Contee and Fire Chief John A. Donnelly, Sr. will also provide holiday safety recommendations regarding package thefts, theft from auto, MPD safe exchange zones, the Mayor’s camera incentive program, and safe holiday cooking practices.

When:

Monday, November 22, at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser Special Agent Charlie Patterson, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Chief Robert J. Contee, III, Metropolitan Police Department Chief John A. Donnelly, Sr., Fire Emergency and Medical Services Sarah Hudson, FedEx Samuel Taylor, Amazon Damien Hunter, UPS

Where:

Crispus Attucks Park 23 U Street, NW *Closest Metro Station: NoMa-Gallaudet U Metro Station* *Closest Bikeshare Station: 1st & Rhode Island Avenue, NW*

Individuals interested in attending should be advised to utilize street parking.

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event to watch from a safe, virtual space. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.