Retail Stores Record Bumper Performance This Holiday Season
Physical retail stores have clocked in a strong performance over the Thanksgiving and Black Friday weekend, with U.S. store traffic at -21% compared to 2019.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RetailNext Inc., the worldwide market leader in IoT smart store analytics for optimizing shopper experiences at brick-and-mortar retail stores, today announced its final Holiday flash update for retail performance over the Thanksgiving and Black Friday weekend, with U.S. store traffic peaking at -21% and sales at -5%.
“Initial Black Friday-Sunday store traffic in comparison to 2019 is -21%. Last year, Black Friday weekend traffic compared to 2019 was -42%, so the variance to pre-pandemic levels was halved which is great news and on track with expectations. Each day's traffic performed better than the last compared to. 2019, with initial results showing Sunday, was only -7.5% to 2019,” said Lauren Bitar, RetailNext’s Head of Insights.
"The average ticket price of an item continued to be much higher than 2019, with the preliminary AUR through Saturday being +19%. This is likely due to a mixture of supply chain challenges, pent-up demand, and inflation. That did not stop shoppers though from shopping as the average transaction value was +17% through Saturday compared to 2019, and sales only -5%. Eagerness to resume shopping, events, and trips for which to buy new outfits, and continued strong utilization of BOPIS and curbside has perpetuated the large variance between the traffic and sales trends”.
U.S. Store Traffic Metrics - 2021 vs 2020
US Overall
Friday, 26 Nov (Black Friday): 61.9%
Saturday, 27 Nov: 45.3%
Friday, 26 Nov + Saturday, 27 Nov: 55.7%
Sunday, Nov 28: 40.1%
Friday, 26 Nov - Sunday, 28 Nov: 52.1%
Apparel
Friday, 26 Nov (Black Friday): 74.8%
Saturday, 27 Nov: 52.2%
Friday, 26 Nov + Saturday, 27 Nov: 66.7%
Sunday, Nov 28: 50.9%
Friday, 26 Nov - Sunday, 28 Nov: 63.4%
Footwear
Friday, 26 Nov (Black Friday): 85.8%
Saturday, 27 Nov: 44.6%
Friday, 26 Nov + Saturday, 27 Nov: 68.1%
Sunday, Nov 28: 42.6%
Friday, 26 Nov - Sunday, 28 Nov: 61.4%
Health & Beauty
Friday, 26 Nov (Black Friday): 70.9%
Saturday, 27 Nov: 45.5%
Friday, 26 Nov + Saturday, 27 Nov: 60.9%
Sunday, Nov 28: 34.7%
Friday, 26 Nov - Sunday, 28 Nov: 55.0%
Home
Friday, 26 Nov (Black Friday): 26.0%
Saturday, 27 Nov: 19.5%
Friday, 26 Nov + Saturday, 27 Nov: 24.7%
Sunday, Nov 28: 12.1%
Friday, 26 Nov - Sunday, 28 Nov: 25.0%
Jewelry
Friday, 26 Nov (Black Friday): 69.7%
Saturday, 27 Nov: 40.5%
Friday, 26 Nov + Saturday, 27 Nov: 57.7%
Sunday, Nov 28: 38.3%
Friday, 26 Nov - Sunday, 28 Nov: 53.3%
*Stores must be open on both the TY & LY Date*
U.S. Store Traffic Metrics - 2021 vs 2019
US Overall
Friday, 26 Nov (Black Friday): -27.0%
Saturday, 27 Nov: - 18.5%
Friday, 26 Nov + Saturday, 27 Nov: -23.2%
Sunday, Nov 28: -7.5%
Friday, 26 Nov - Sunday, 28 Nov: -20.9%
Apparel
Friday, 26 Nov (Black Friday): - 22.9%
Saturday, 27 Nov: -11.6%
Friday, 26 Nov + Saturday, 27 Nov: - 18.1%
Sunday, Nov 28: -1.0%
Friday, 26 Nov - Sunday, 28 Nov: -15.6%
Footwear
Friday, 26 Nov (Black Friday): - 25.2%
Saturday, 27 Nov: -18.8%
Friday, 26 Nov + Saturday, 27 Nov: - 23.3%
Sunday, Nov 28: 0.9%
Friday, 26 Nov - Sunday, 28 Nov: -19.7%
Health & Beauty
Friday, 26 Nov (Black Friday): - 21.0%
Saturday, 27 Nov: -11.5%
Friday, 26 Nov + Saturday, 27 Nov: -17.5%
Sunday, Nov 28: -1.0%
Friday, 26 Nov - Sunday, 28 Nov: -14.1%
Home
Friday, 26 Nov (Black Friday): -23.6%
Saturday, 27 Nov: -23.2%
Friday, 26 Nov + Saturday, 27 Nov: -23.5%
Sunday, Nov 28: -17.8%
Friday, 26 Nov - Sunday, 28 Nov: -22.2%
Jewelry
Friday, 26 Nov (Black Friday): - 22.8%
Saturday, 27 Nov: -18.2%
Friday, 26 Nov + Saturday, 27 Nov: -21.1%
Sunday, Nov 28: 1.3%
Friday, 26 Nov - Sunday, 28 Nov: - 17.2%
*Stores must be open on both the TY & LY Date*
US Sales Metrics - 2021 vs 2020
Black Friday
Traffic: 61.9%
Net Sales: 52.3%
ATV: 9.9%
CVR: - 2.5%
SY: - 2.5%
UPT: - 7.5%
AUR: 20.1%
Saturday, 27 Nov
Traffic: 45.3%
Net Sales: 31.5%
ATV: 11.2%
CVR: - 4.8%
SY: - 13.1%
UPT: - 8.6%
AUR: 25.0%
Thanksgiving Through Saturday 11/27 TTL
Traffic: 55.7%
Net Sales: 41.9%
ATV: 10.6%
CVR: - 3.7%
SY: - 7.8%
UPT: - 8.1%
AUR: 22.6%
*Stores must be open on both the TY & LY Date*
US Sales Metrics - 2021 vs 2019
Black Friday
Traffic: -27.0%
Net Sales: -6.0%
ATV: 15.1%
CVR: 1.8%
SY: 22.2%
UPT: 0.2%
AUR: 15.1%
Saturday, 27 Nov
Traffic: -18.5%
Net Sales: -4.0%
ATV: 19.8%
CVR: 0.3%
SY: 15.6%
UPT: - 0.6%
AUR: 23.0%
Thanksgiving Through Saturday 11/27 Combined
Traffic: -23.2%
Net Sales: -5.0%
ATV: 17.4%
CVR: 1.0%
SY: 18.9%
UPT: - 0.2%
AUR: 19.1%
*Stores must be open on both the TY & LY Date*
(Updated store traffic and sales data will be available later today.)
RetailNext's holiday flash reporting of in-store shopping activity comprises tens of thousands of stores across hundreds of brands operating on the RetailNext smart store platform in the United States. Reporting covers a wide variety of segments, from specialty apparel to larger format, big-box stores, and includes both mall-based and standalone stores. Metrics notably exclude automobiles, petroleum, and warehouse clubs. The methodology includes stores in the US that were open both this year and last year.
Black Friday: Rave Or Rant Worthy?
Join us as we review and unpack key insights into this year’s Black Friday results in the third edition of Fireside Rants. We will dive into:
- The current state of the landscape
- Black Friday performance & trends
- What this means for the rest of the Holiday season
REGISTER TODAY
About RetailNext
The first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands, and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real-time. More than 400 brands in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software.
Judith Subban
RetailNext
+27 82 578 8872
email us here