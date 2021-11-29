Pipeline Medical offers free COVID tests across Tracy Unified School District in California
The state and federal government have allocated funding to support school testing with initiatives such as the American Rescue Plan.
Testing at Tracy Unified School District is available from 7:00 am – 6:00 pm.”TRACY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just when it seems life is going back to normal, the new COVID19 strain has states and cities rethinking their plans of reopening public and private facilities.
— Pipeline Medical
In an effort to promote safety in the community while adhering to testing mandates, Pipeline Medical is helping to administer COVID tests to students,cteachers, and faculty members to major school districts (and counting) across California. The zero-cost testing is currently ongoing at Tracy Unified School District in Tracy, California.
The tests are free for students, teachers, and faculty. The state and federal government have allocated funding to support school testing with initiatives such as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II (American Rescue Plan) and more.
Testing is ongoing at the following schools within the Tracy USD:
• Tracy High School
• Kimball High School
• West High School
• Monte Vista Middle School
• Williams Middle School
• Art Freiler School (K-8)
• George Kelly School (K-8)
• North School (K-8)
• Gladys Poet-Christian School (K-8)
• Louis Bohn Elementary (K-5)
• Central Elementary (K-5)
• Wanda Hirsch Elementary (K-5)
• Melville Jacobson Elementary (K-5)
• McKinley Elementary (K-5)
• South/West Park Elementary (K-5)
• Louis Villalovoz Elementary (K-5)
• George & Evelyn Stein Continuation High School
• Duncan-Russell Community Day School
• Tracy Adult School
• Tracy Independent Study Charter School
In a State Public Health Office Order released in August 2021, the California Department of Public Health issued a statement that said "asymptomatic unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated workers are required to undergo diagnostic screening testing."
Workers may be tested with either antigen or molecular tests to satisfy this requirement, but unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated workers must be tested at least once weekly with either PCR testing or antigen testing.
The free COVID-19 testing began at Monterey Peninsula Unified School District (MPUSD) as part of an initiative of Pipeline Medical and Heal 360 Clinic and has since expanded into other districts within the state. Being amid one of the largest school districts in the state of California, the MPUSD is the among the first to run a program of this magnitude in the country.
In a mission to safely help reopen and stay compliant, Pipeline Medical and Heal 360 are offering COVID Rapid Antigen and PCR tests weekly. Testing at Tracy Unified School District is available from 7:00 am – 6:00 pm.
With daily COVID testing in over 100 locations, Pipeline Medical is committed to promoting safety in the community, while adhering to testing mandates. All equipment, medical staff, and supplies are provided.
With Rapid Antigen test results available in as quick at 10 minutes, Pipeline is dedicated to getting students, staff, and other faculty working safely and efficiently.
Pipeline Medical estimates that approximately 200-300 Rapid Antigen Tests, PCR tests, and antibody tests will be administered daily as they travel from school to school.
Pipeline Medical complies with state mandates so that school resources can focus on student care and education.
While the White House's initiative of the CARES Act makes it more streamlined for schools to receive funding for tests (eliminating their cost out of pocket), they are still difficult to maneuver, coordinate and manage. This is Pipeline currently has closed contracts with three other districts in California as well, including the Evergreen Unified School District, the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District, and the Santa Maria Bonita Unified School
District.
The benefit to schools is the offering of various types of testing, from Rapid COVID-19 testing to PCR confirmation, antibody testing, as well as COVID vaccines, Influenza, strep tests, and telemedicine services.
"We had orders for tests, but we also found out that school districts were struggling with performing the tests themselves - using up resources and time that would be better suited elsewhere. And that's when we realized, we needed to facilitate the testing, as well," says Zachary Ducharme, CEO of Pipeline Medical.
About Pipeline Medical
Pipeline Medical has been an innovator in the world of medical, surgical supplies, and pharmaceutical products since 2007. With 17 exclusive partnerships, Pipeline Medical offers products such as PPE, injectables, fillers, custom packs, capital equipment, and more. High-quality products are shipped directly from the factory with free shipping options and customers save an average of 20-50% annually on similar brands purchased elsewhere. With fast and efficient delivery options, Pipeline Medical has everything covered and saves consumers time and money daily.
Pipeline Medical – transforming how medical supplies are ordered.
Sign up at https://www.pipelinemedical.com today!
Medical and Surgical Supplies and Instruments • Laboratory Supplies•Pharmaceuticals • Capital Equipment • Medical essentials
Zachary Ducharme
Pipeline Medical
+1 7323584067
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn